Textile Auxiliaries Market Size 2021 By Industry Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Demand, Investment Opportunities and Forecast by Regions till 2027

The global Textile Auxiliaries market was valued at US$ 7086.7 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 8949.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

Kemin Industries

Evonik

AkzoNobel

Huntsman Corporation

Tata Chemicals Limited

DyStar Group

Dow Chemical Company

Archroma

Zschimmer and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Rudolph GmbH

Chemdyes Sdn Bhd

Oleon

Buckman

Kemira

Croda Industrial Chemicals

CHT Group

Pre-Treatment Agents

Dye-Stuffs

Finishing Agents

Softening Agents

Anti-Foaming Agents

Odour Absorbers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Others

Apparel

Home Furnishing

Digital Printing

Automotive Textiles

Others

1 Textile Auxiliaries Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Textile Auxiliaries Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Textile Auxiliaries Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

