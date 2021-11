Alternative Fuel Vehicles Market 2021 Share: Industry Size, Development, Growth, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2028

The global alternative fuel vehicles market size is likely to rise at a significant pace in the coming years on account of the increasing prices of crude oil and depleting number of oil reserves. Vehicles running on alternative fuel will help cut down the level of carbon emission and contribute to a positive environment. An upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Alternative Fuel Vehicles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Fuel Type (Gaseous Fuels (CNG, LPG, LNG), Electric (BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV), Biofuels (Ethanol, Biodiesel, Methanol)), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” describes the market and its prime growth trajectories in details.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

Jaguar Shell International B.V.

Volvo

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

BYD Company Limited

Hyundai Motor Company

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Others

Regional Analysis-

North America Dominated the Market Accounting to Large Number of Electric Vehicles

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest alternative fuel vehicles market share attributing to the increasing production of zero-emission vehicles by players. This, coupled with the presence of a large number of electric vehicles, is expected to help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in Europe will showcase significant growth in the forecast period owing to the continuous investment in research and development for manufacturing viable alternatives. This region also holds the base for some of the key companies operating in this market especially for trucking.

Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to showcase significant growth on account of the growing production of automobiles and the need to control vehicular pollution especially from emerging nations such as India and China.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Strategy Adopted by Vendors – Collaborative Agreements with Fellow Competitors

The primary objective of alternative fuel vehicles market manufacturers is to gain a competitive edge over the market and earn the highest revenue. Some of the players are engaging in collaborative efforts such as agreements and contracts, joint ventures, and others whereas others are investing heavily on cost efficient vehicles for running on alternative fuel to earn a significant position in the market competition.

Industry Developments:

October 2019 – Vattenfall and Honda Motor Co. entered into a joint venture for the development of cost-effective, climate-smart, and effective charging solutions for electric vehicles in Europe.

September 2019 – Electrify America and Ford Motor Company engaged in a joint venture for providing ultra-fast charging services for electric vehicles such as the Mustang SUV. The Ford EV will provide information to the user about the availability of the closest real-time charging location and will show charging status data via its in-vehicle applications.

