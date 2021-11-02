Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market, June 2021 Report On 2021 Industry Outlook, Current Status, Supply-Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Players Analysis 2030

In a recently published report, Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market report for till 2030. The report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U S Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau mention the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) average exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilst imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market products.

It is also anticipated to grow on account of the growing demand for chemicals from the end users, backed by the increasing consumption of chemicals across different industries and the rising need for advanced chemicals. In India, the production of major chemicals and petrochemicals during the period 2020-2021 was close to 12000 thousand MT. Additionally, between the period 2015-16 and 2019-20, the production of the chemicals and petrochemicals in the nation grew at a CAGR of close to 6%.

Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market is valued approximately USD 1.75 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.53% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Waterproof Breathable Textiles are employed within the manufacture of clothes that are climate-proof, i.e., which prevent the passage of water and heat from the fabric. Those textiles save you both penetration and absorption of water, not like water-repellent fabrics that best delay water penetration. Growing demand from sports and amusement & the growing client focus concerning eco-friendly merchandise. Rising call for sports activities and leisure marketplace is a key factor driving the improvement of revolutionary water-resistant breathable textiles. Growing call for sportswear that offers resistance to bacteria and helps reduce odor is in addition expected to force the marketplace over the forecast period. For instance, According to Statista, Sportswear sales in 2019 was greater than 40 billion U.S.D. annually. Nike is the maximum precious sports commercial enterprise brands international. The Nike was valued at near 36.8 billion U.S.D. in 2019, over double the fee of 2d placed ESPN. According to the annual reports of Nike and Adidas, the leading groups in the shoes phase are Nike and Adidas with sales of 22.2 and 12.7 billion U.S. Dollars respectively in 2018. Greater than 20% of respondents of every other Statista survey said that they buy sports activities clothing, which are also comes under waterproof textiles. However, changes in consumer interest or preferences and a shift in fashion trends impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, eco-friendly products has led to the development of recyclable, PTFE-free, and PFC-free products. which is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to the consumers are more aware towards their health which has resulted in high demand of sports garments that are breathable too, from the manufacturers of waterproof breathable textiles (WBT) and also because of the increasing business expansion and awareness among the customers. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rapid growth in the medical sector in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Waterproof Breathable Textiles market across the North America region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Clariant

Columbia Sportswear Company

General Electric Company

HeiQ Materials AG

Helly Hansen

Huntsman Textile Effects

Jack Wolfskin Retail GmbH

Lowe Alpine

Marmot Mountain LLC.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Raw Material offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw Material:

EPTFE

Polyurethane

By Textile:

Densely woven

Membrane

Coated

By Product:

Garments

Footwear

Gloves

By Application:

General clothing & accessories

Sports goods

Protective clothing

Other application

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

