Global Primary Cell Culture Market, June 2021 Report On By Competitive Landscape, Size, Applications, Pricing Analysis and Opportunities Forecast to 2030, Fortune Business Insights

In a recently published report, Global Primary Cell Culture Market report for till 2030. The report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U S Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau mention the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) average exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilst imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Global Primary Cell Culture Market products.

It is also anticipated to grow on account of the growing demand for chemicals from the end users, backed by the increasing consumption of chemicals across different industries and the rising need for advanced chemicals. In India, the production of major chemicals and petrochemicals during the period 2020-2021 was close to 12000 thousand MT. Additionally, between the period 2015-16 and 2019-20, the production of the chemicals and petrochemicals in the nation grew at a CAGR of close to 6%.

Global Primary Cell Culture Market is valued approximately USD 3.05 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.06 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.Cell culture is the method of extracting cells from an animal or plant source and growing them under controlled conditions. Furthermore, this artificial environment contains nutrients that are essential for cell growth and proliferation, such as ideal temperature, gases, pH, and humidity which also helps researchers to study about properties of cells and micro biology. Factors such as increasing cancer cases, cardiovascular diseases, advancements in genetic research process, growing investment in research and development are factors that has led the adoption of primary cell culture across the forecast period. For instance, as per WHO, in 2020, Chronic hepatitis C infection affected 71.0 million people worldwide. According to National Cancer Institute, in January 2019, the number of cancer survivors in the United States was projected to be 16.9 million. By 2030, the number of cancer survivors is expected to rise to 22.2 million. However, high capital for investments and lack of expertise may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing research and demand for stem cell therapy and emergence of various chronic diseases, the adoption & demand for primary cell culture is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Primary Cell Culture market is based on the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of market share, Europe is the leading region across the world due to the growth in geriatric population & affordability of urgent care services as well as the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Also, the highest growth rate is expected from the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing disposable income, growing incidences of injuries and improving healthcare infrastructure are contributing to the market growth across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Lonza

Merck

Corning Incorporated

Danaher

PromoCell GmbH

ATCC

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

MatTek

Axol Bioscience Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Product

Primary Cells

Reagents and Supplements

Media

by Cell Type

Animal Cells

Human Cells

by Separation Method

Explant Method

Enzymatic Degradation

Mechanical Separation

Others

by Application

Tissue Culture & Tissue Engineering

Vaccine Production

Gene Therapy and Regenerative Medicine

Toxicity Testing and Drug Screening

Cancer Research

Model System

Virology

Prenatal Diagnosis

Stem Cell Therapy

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Primary Cell Culture Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

