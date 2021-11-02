Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market, June 2021 Report On Growth and Segmentation 2021, Size, Industry Share and Characteristics, Company Profiles, Top Revenues and SWOT Analysis to 2030

In a recently published report, Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market report for till 2030. The report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U S Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau mention the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) average exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilst imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market products.

It is also anticipated to grow on account of the growing demand for chemicals from the end users, backed by the increasing consumption of chemicals across different industries and the rising need for advanced chemicals. In India, the production of major chemicals and petrochemicals during the period 2020-2021 was close to 12000 thousand MT. Additionally, between the period 2015-16 and 2019-20, the production of the chemicals and petrochemicals in the nation grew at a CAGR of close to 6%.

Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market is valued approximately 63.92 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.35% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Medium Density Fiberboard is a composite wood product made of wood fibers mixed with wax and resin such as UF, and formed by applying high temperature and pressure. The growth of construction industry and interior decoration industry has led to the increase in demand of wood products. Furniture industry is a booming industry and many industry players are looking towards MDF as a substitute for low-density ply because of its smooth texture, durability and increased demand. As per the National Investment Promotion Agency of Indian government, furniture market by commercial sector is expected to attain USD 61.09 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 11.97% from USD 32.61 Billion in 2018. Federal Reserve Economic Data of USA shows continuous growth in sales for furniture stores with $12 million in January 2021 from $ 8.6 million in January 2015, an increase of almost 30%. However, perception of MDF being ‘light weight wood’ and having lack of strength impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the penetration prospects of MDF as a substitute for ply in tier 2 and tier 3 cities is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of Medium Density Fiberboard market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large number of market players in the region in the wood and furniture production. Asia-Pacific is poised to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income in India and China, growth of Construction industry and continued urbanization would be lucrative for the Medium Density Fiberboard Market in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dongwha Malaysia Holdings Sdn. Bhd.

Kronospan Limited

Dare Panel Group Co., Ltd

EGGER Group

Georgia-Pacific

Kastamonu Entegre

ARAUCO

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Nag Hamady Fiber Board Co.

Century Plyboards (India) Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Standard MDF

Moisture Resistant MDF

Fire Resistant

By Type:

E0 MDF

E1 MDF

E2 MDF

By Application:

Furniture

Construction

Interior Decoration

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

