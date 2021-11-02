Scleral Lens Market Research Report 2021-2028 By Top Keyplayers, Business Growth and Forecast

A scleral lens, also known as a scleral contact lens and ocular surface prostheses is a large contact lens that rests on the sclera and creates a tear-filled vault over the cornea. Scleral lenses are designed to treat a variety of eye conditions, many of which do not respond to other forms of treatment. Scleral lenses may be used to improve vision and reduce pain and light sensitivity for people suffering from a growing number of disorders or injuries to the eye.

The scleral lens market is anticipated to grow due to rise in R&D activities in the field of optics and optometry has been observed in the market. Moreover, changing lifestyle, and increasing technological advancements in the medical devices industry is expected to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Here we have listed the top Scleral Lens Market companies

ABB Optical

AccuLens

Art Optical

Bausch Health

BostonSight

CooperVision

Essilor

SynergEyes

Tru-Form Optics

Visionary Optics

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Scleral Lens Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Scleral Lens Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Scleral Lens Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The scleral lens market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type the market is segmented as mini-scleral lenses and large-scleral lenses. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as hospital, eye clinic and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Scleral Lens Market – By Type

1.3.2 Scleral Lens Market – By Application

1.3.3 Scleral Lens Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SCLERAL LENS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

