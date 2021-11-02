Global Medical Grade Coatings Market, June 2021 Report On Research Report 2021, Size, CAGR Value, Growth Rate, Latest Trends, Future Demand, Business Investment Plans, SWOT Analysis, Forecast to 2030

In a recently published report, Global Medical Grade Coatings Market report for till 2030. The report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U S Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau mention the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) average exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilst imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Global Medical Grade Coatings Market products.

It is also anticipated to grow on account of the growing demand for chemicals from the end users, backed by the increasing consumption of chemicals across different industries and the rising need for advanced chemicals. In India, the production of major chemicals and petrochemicals during the period 2020-2021 was close to 12000 thousand MT. Additionally, between the period 2015-16 and 2019-20, the production of the chemicals and petrochemicals in the nation grew at a CAGR of close to 6%.

Global Medical Grade Coatings Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Medical devices and electronic components need shielding in order to be safe and functional. Moisture, water material, and body fluids are only a couple of the things that can contaminate and make lifesaving equipment ineffective. Plastics, glass, metals, silicone, rubber, and ceramics are among the substrates on which medical coatings and materials are suitable. The medical industry’s growing demand for coatings for life-saving products is expected to boost medical coatings use. Furthermore, growing demand for life-saving devices in developing economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America is projected to boost medical coatings use. The demand for minimally invasive surgeries has risen as the incidence of arthritis, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases has increased, both of which need complicated surgical care. This has increased the need for lightweight surgical instruments that can manoeuvre through complicated and fragile areas of the body, such as catheters, guidewires, catheters, delivery sheaths, and implant delivery systems. These instruments are widely used in the cerebrovascular, coronary, and peripheral vascular systems during minimally invasive procedures. They frequently provide hydrophilic and hydrophobic coatings to facilitate insertion into small vascular areas while minimising tissue damage. As a result, medical coatings are highly favoured in these medical procedures because they promote cost savings and reduced time usage. Garwood Medical Devices, a medical technology corporation headquartered in the United States, and a research team from the University of Buffalo have been awarded a federal grant of USD 749,000 to evaluate a medical device to deter and remove bacterial biofilm infections associated with orthopaedic implants as of December 2020. However, over the projected period of 2021-2027, varying government regulations for medical devices will stymie market development. However, the complex architecture of medical instruments necessitates atomic layer deposition, which poses a lucrative commercial opportunity.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical study of the global Medical Grade Coatings industry. Because of the medical equipment exports, medical technology advances, and the demand for home healthcare, North America is the world’s leading region in terms of market share. Whereas, over the projected period 2021-2027, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate due to increased usage of medical devices in emerging economies such as China and India, which will generate lucrative growth opportunities for the Medical Grade Coatings industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Lubricants

Antimicrobial

Hydrophilic coatings

By Application:

Medical devices

Implants

Medical equipment

Tools

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Medical Grade Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

