Middle East and Africa Malaria Treatment Market Detailed Analysis of Current and Post-COVID-19 Scenario Forecasts by 2027

The malaria treatment market in Middle East and Africa is expected to grow from US$ 679.3 million in 2020 to US$ 947.3 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027

Market Introduction

Malaria is a life-threatening infectious disease caused by the Plasmodium parasite. The market for malaria treatment is growing due to the high prevalence of malaria and malaria elimination programs by international and national organizations. Also, the increasing launch of advanced diagnostic tools and rising research activities to provide effective therapeutics is further driving the growth of the market.

Thus, the high prevalence of malaria is expected to create a significant demand for malaria treatments in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the malaria treatment market.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MALARIA TREATMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Treatment Type

Antimalarial Agents

Diagnostic Test

Vaccine

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Country

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Companies Mentioned

Advanz Pharmaceutical

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

Zydus Cadila

Glenmark

Olympus Corporation

Abbott

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Novartis AG

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD

The research on the Middle East and Africa malaria treatment Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East and Africa malaria treatment Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East and Africa malaria treatment Market.

