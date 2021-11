Antimicrobial Packaging Market Growth, Analysis, Size, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2027

The antimicrobial packaging market size is predicted to reach USD 17,559.4 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The rising concerns regarding food quality and safety will spur demand for antimicrobial packaging, which, in turn, will boost the antimicrobial packaging market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising focus of consumers towards quality products will aid the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of green packaging such material reduction, waste reduction, less energy consumption, recycled content and renewable energy source will boost the antimicrobial packaging market trends, mentioned states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Biopolymers, Paper & Paperboard, and Others), By Antimicrobial Agents (Organic Acid, Bacteriocins, and Others), By Type (Bags, Pouches, Trays, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 9,570.5 million in 2018.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Competitive Landscape :

Expansion of BASF’s Production Plant to Encourage Healthy Growth

BASF SE, a German chemical company and the second largest chemical producer in the world announced that it has constructed a new specialty amines plant at its existing wholly owned site in Nanjing Chemical Industry Park in China. The latest multi-product plant can manufacture 21,000 metric tons per year and further prolongs BASF’s amines portfolio at the specialty amines complex in Nanjing. The launch of the new plant by BASF can be a fundamental factor in accelerating the antimicrobial packaging market growth owing to the production of Propylenediamine (1,2-PDA), n-Octylamine (n-OA) and Polyetheramine (PEA). Furthermore, Stefan Blank, President, BASF Intermediates division, said in a statement, “BASF offers a wide range of amines globally, and this investment reflects our continued commitment to meeting the growing market demand in Asia Pacific. Building on decades of experience in developing and manufacturing amines, this new plant will further strengthen our global leadership in these versatile intermediate products.”

In addition, the rising demand for specialty amines will aid the antimicrobial packaging market revenue during the forecast period. Senior Vice President, Intermediates Asia Pacific, BASF, Narayan Krishna Mohan, said in a statement, “This investment will help us to meet the increasing Asia Pacific demand for specialty amines used as intermediates in a diverse range of industries and applications, such as epoxy formulations, crop protection agents, spandex and biocides for the coatings industry, through this expansion, we will be able to better serve our customers in Asia Pacific with steady and timely supply of quality products.”

Regional Analysis :

Rising Demand for Medical Devices to Stimulate Growth in North America

North America is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of antimicrobial packaging in various industries. The growing demand for drugs and medical devices will enable growth in North America. The market in Asia Pacific generated a high revenue in 2018 and is likely to witness high demand during the forecast period owing to the high demand for sustainable packaging from China, India, and South Korea. The rising consumption and demand of food will contribute positively to the growth in Asia Pacific. In addition, the blooming pharmaceutical and medical industry will have a positive impact on the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Antimicrobial Packaging Market

