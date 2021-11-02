Aluminum Powder Market 2021: Need to Empower Activities for Growth of Future Demand till 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Aluminum powder refers to a granular or crushed powders that are developed through several processes. The aluminium powder can be developed depending on the type of atomized gas that is used for blowing the aluminium from the tip of the nozzle. Dry ball milling and stamping operations are other methods that are employed for the production of aluminium powder. These powders are manufactured in different particle sizes that range from 5 to above 1000 microns. The aluminum powder exhibit flammability and is used as a rocket fuel and is used in paints & pigments.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The application of aluminium powder in additive manufacturing and powder metallurgy drives the growth of the aluminium powder market. Besides this, the use of aluminium powder in slabs and bricks also drive the market growth. However, side effects such as rashes, hives, blisters and wheezing caused by exposure to aluminium powder restricts the fruitful development of the aluminium powder market. An upsurge in demand from the building & construction industry from the developed regions is expected to boost the demand for aluminium powder market in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Aluminium Powder Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the aluminium powder market with detailed market segmentation by application and geography. The global aluminium powder market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aluminium powder market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global aluminium powder market is segmented on the basis of application and end use industry. On the basis of application, the aluminium powder market is segmented into explosives, paints & pigments, rocket fuel and others. As per end use industry the market is broken into automotive, aerospace & defense, building & construction, electronics & semiconductors and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global aluminium powder market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aluminium powder market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the aluminium powder market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the aluminium powder market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the aluminium powder market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from aluminium powder market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aluminium powder market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the aluminium powder market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the aluminium powder market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Alcoa Corporation

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV

Baikowski SAS

Henan Yuanyang Powder Technology Co. Ltd.

Kymera International

Rusal

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Arasan Aluminium Industries (P) Ltd.

The Metal Powder Company Limited

Toyal America, Inc.

