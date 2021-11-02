SOC as a Service Market 2021: Development Analysis Contributing Top Vendor Landscape and Economic Growth 2028

Global SOC as a Service Market 2021 Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and manufacturing technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market.

A security operation center is a centralized unit which deals with an organization’s security issues on a technical level. Security is gaining importance in the corporate structure. A security operation center can help to secure and enable the business about attackers. It allows information security functions to respond faster, work more collaboratively, and share knowledge more effectively.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Alert Logic Inc.

AT and T Cybersecurity

Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.

BlackStratus

Cygilant Inc.

ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd.

Netmagic Solutions

Proficio

Sumasoft

Thales Group

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the SOC as a Service market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the SOC as a Service market segments and regions.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Based on component, the global SOC as a service market is segmented into solution, services

On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into prevention service, detection service, incident response service

Based on offering type, the market is bifurcated into fully managed, hybrid

based on application, the market is bifurcated into network security, endpoint security, application security, database security, others

Based on industry, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, government and public sector, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities, others

SOC as a Service Market Segmented by Region/Country:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

