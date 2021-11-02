Lead Generation Solution Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 16.7% CAGR through 2028

The North America Lead Generation Solution Market is expected to grow from US$ 1,224.68 million in 2021 to US$ 3,618.21 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2028.

North America is one of the most powerful economies as alone the US accounts around US$ 18.1 trillion worth nominal GDP in 2019, which is the largest by any country across the world to lead such value. The companies operating in the lead generation solution market in North America are providing solutions to many industries. Real estate is one of the fastest growing industries in the region. The industry in the US is extensively using lead generation techniques for business development activities, such as local search engine optimization (SEO); creating community pages; placing ads on Google; blogging; optimizing social media pages; and creating landing pages of buyers guide, property listing, and appointments page.

Major Key players covered in this report:

agilecrm.com

Belkins Inc.

Bitrix, Inc.

callboxinc.com

Cience Technologies

Cloudtask

DemandWorks Media

HubSpot, Inc.

Leadfeeder

Martal Group

TechTarget

WebiMax.com

MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Lead Generation Solution Market, by Type

Software

Services

North America Lead Generation Solution Market, by Nature

SMEs

Large Enterprises

In case of COVID-19, North America is highly affected especially the US. The economic growth was slowed, which directly impacted various trading activities across the region. By the end of 2020, the US witnessed 140,000 job losses, and unemployment rate stood at 6.7%, clearly indicating that the economy was faltering. One of the biggest impacts of COVID-19 on the B2B industry was the cancellations of in-person meetings and trade shows.

