Europe Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market to Grow at 21.2% CAGR to Garner US$ 80,800.04 Million by 2027 – SAP SE, Cerner, Corporation, AT&T Inc.

The Europe Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market is expected to reach US$ 80,800.04 million in 2027 from US$ 21,079.43 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Healthcare mobility solutions help the healthcare organizations to stream workflow and effectively manage workforce and patient data. These solutions comprises of mobile applications and enterprise solution platforms. Enterprise solutions offered by various healthcare IT firms provide various advantages such as cost-effectively healthcare management and efficient management of healthcare resources.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

SAP SE

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Cerner Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Products and Services

Mobile Devices

Mobile Computers

RFID Scanners

Barcode Scanners

Other Mobile Devices

Mobile Applications

Enterprise Mobility Platforms

By Application

Enterprise Solutions

Patient Care Management

Operations Management

Workforce Management

mHealth Applications

Weight Loss

Women’s Health

Sleep Monitoring

Medication Management Market

Other mHealth Applications

By End User

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Patients

Reasons to buy the report-

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of Europe healthcare mobility solutions market over the next years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different addictions therapeutics segments in the top spending countries and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your knowledge of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels driving the Europe healthcare mobility solutions market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that will help Analyze, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs undertaken by the different countries within the Europe healthcare mobility solutions market.

