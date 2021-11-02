Europe Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market to Grow at 21.2% CAGR to Garner US$ 80,800.04 Million by 2027 – SAP SE, Cerner, Corporation, AT&T Inc.

The Europe Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market is expected to reach US$ 80,800.04 million in 2027 from US$ 21,079.43 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Healthcare mobility solutions help the healthcare organizations to stream workflow and effectively manage workforce and patient data. These solutions comprises of mobile applications and enterprise solution platforms. Enterprise solutions offered by various healthcare IT firms provide various advantages such as cost-effectively healthcare management and efficient management of healthcare resources.
Major Key players covered in this report:
Oracle Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
SAP SE
Zebra Technologies Corporation
Cerner Corporation
AT&T Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Products and Services
Mobile Devices
Mobile Computers
RFID Scanners
Barcode Scanners
Other Mobile Devices
Mobile Applications
Enterprise Mobility Platforms
By Application
Enterprise Solutions
Patient Care Management
Operations Management
Workforce Management
mHealth Applications
Weight Loss
Women’s Health
Sleep Monitoring
Medication Management Market
Other mHealth Applications
By End User
Healthcare Payers
Healthcare Providers
Patients
Reasons to buy the report-
Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of Europe healthcare mobility solutions market over the next years.
Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different addictions therapeutics segments in the top spending countries and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.
Strengthen your knowledge of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.
Identify the major channels driving the Europe healthcare mobility solutions market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that will help Analyze, resulting in revenue expansion.
Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs undertaken by the different countries within the Europe healthcare mobility solutions market.
