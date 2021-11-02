Logistics Robots Market Top Key Manufacturers, Latest Trends, Functional Survey Research Report |GreyOrange, Kollmorgen, Kuka AG

The Logistics Robots Market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 2,341.9 in 2018 to US$ 9,761.7 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the demand for advanced robotic solutions and labor shortage issue, have created massive opportunity to implement these robots across the industries. These factors are likely to drive the logistics robot market. Also, The constant growth in the global e-commerce as well as on-demand economy, the requirement of advanced and new generation of autonomous mobile robots are aiding companies to handle major labor shortage issue is likely to drive the Asia-Pacific logistics robot market.

Asia-Pacific logistics robots market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing e-commerce sector in the countries is propelling the growth of the warehouses. Due to the demand for equipment with higher efficiency and speed in these warehouses, the demand for logistics robots is expected to grow in APAC.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• ABB Ltd

• AGV International

• Daifuku Co. Ltd.

• Fanuc Corporation

• GreyOrange

• KION GROUP AG

• KNAPP AG

• Kollmorgen

• Kuka AG

• Toshiba Corporation

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Logistics Robots Market, by Function

• Pick & Place

• Palletizing and De-palletizing

• Transportation

• Packaging

Asia Pacific Logistics Robots Market, by Industry

• Healthcare

• E-Commerce

• Automotive

• Outsource Logistics

• Retail

• Consumer Goods

• Food and Beverages

• Others

The research on the Asia Pacific Logistics Robots market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Logistics Robots market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2019–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Logistics Robots market.

