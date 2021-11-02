Teledentistry Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% And US$ 2,614.50 million by 2027

Teledentistry Market Overview

The Teledentistry market was valued at US$ 667.13 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 2,614.50 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Rising geriatric population and growing demand for superior dental care have been the primary drivers for the industry. In recent years, people have been demanding early detection and cost-effective treatment approaches. Also, increasing healthcare access is a significant factor in the global teledentistry market’s overall growth. Rising technological advances and government funding and growing dental and oral care are also essential factors supporting the market growth.

The scope of the teledentistry market includes component, delivery mode, end user, and geography. The teledentistry market is analyzed based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the teledentistry market emphasizing on various parameters, such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Teledentistry Market:

ViDe Virtual Dental

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

TheTeleDentists

MouthWatch, LLC

Denteractive Solutions, Inc.

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Virtudent, Inc.

Dentulu

HealthTap, Inc.

e-DENTECH

Key Questions regarding Current Teledentistry Market Landscape

What are the current options for Teledentistry Market? How many companies are developing for the Teledentistry Market? What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Teledentistry market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same? What is the unmet need for current Teledentistry Market?

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Teledentistry market globally. This report on ‘Teledentistry Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Teledentistry Market Segmental Overview:

The teledentistry market is segmented into hardware and software & services. In 2019, the software and services segment held the largest share of the market, by component. These software are capable of streamlining communication by connecting advanced wireless technologies to conventional instruments. Teledentistry software allows the users to undertake necessary tasks for the organization and acquisition of patient health information.

To comprehend global Teledentistry market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

