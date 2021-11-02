Track Geometry Measurement System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% to reach US$ 4741.0 million from 2020 to 2027

The global track geometry measurement system market is projected to grow rapidly due to the increase in demand from high-speed rail. High-speed trains are known as protected-style trains. High-speed rail developments have steadily progressed, giving a boost to the global track geometry measurement system market. One of the main drivers of the TGMS market is the existence of a wide range of rail industry specifications and legislation and the need to incorporate track geometry measurement solutions to meet these standards. The introduction of track geometry systems for track maintenance and the rising network of metro and high-speed trains are among the other factors driving the TGMS market. Moreover, with the high acceptance rate, TGMS manufacturers have increased the accuracy and longevity of such systems as well as their size, which is expected to further increase the sale of these systems.

Track Geometry Measurement System Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Track Geometry Measurement System Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact, and Global Analysis and Forecast – by Railway Type (High-Speed Railways, Conventional Railway, Heavy Haul Railways, and Light Railways); Operation Type (Contact and No Contact); and Component (Hardware (Navigation Equipment, Communication Equipment, Camera, Sensor, and Others), Software, and Services) and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 2795.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4741.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Track Geometry Measurement System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Balfour Beatty

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

Deutzer Technische Kohle GmbH

Fugro

Goldschmidt Thermit GmbH

MERMEC Inc.

Plasser & Theurer

R.Bance & Co Ltd

Siemens

Vista Instrumentation LLC

In 2020, ENSCO Rail Autonomous track geometry measurement system was recently featured in March and April. ENSCO Rail Autonomous Track Geometry Measurement System can be installed on locomotives, passengers, and freight cars. The system is cited as a way for railway maintenance operators to inspect track with reduced costs, increased frequency and speed, and without any impact on railway traffic flow. Progressive Railroading magazine and its website progressiverailroading.com are leading providers of news and information on the rail industry.

In 2020, Fugro’s unique train-borne track measurement system, RILA, has received approval from Network Rail for its use in platform gauging and would support current and future route-wide surveys. The system helps reduce the requirement for manual surveying, and the associated reduction in risk to staff is an added advantage.

The Report Segments the Global Track Geometry Measurement System Market as Follows:

By Railway Type

High-Speed Railways

Conventional Railway

Heavy Haul Railways

Light Railways

By Operation Type

Contact

No Contact

By Component

Hardware Navigation Equipment Communication Equipment Camera Sensor Others

Software

Services

