Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 4,151.8 Million from 2021 to 2028

Increasing Demand for Efficient Supply Chain Across industries Fuels Growth of Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market

A supply chain is one of the key sources of competitive advantage for companies that drives their businesses. Supply chain systems have gained wider and vital importance in the last few years because of high competition in the product-based market. A strong supply chain ensures a proper balance between the supply and demand for a product in the market. Thus, many industry verticals such as automotive, food & beverages, electronic & semiconductors, e-commerce, chemicals, aerospace, retail, and pharmaceuticals are ensuring a strong supply chain for reaching out to their customers. Automated storage and retrieval system supports the operational flow of the supply chain at the initial stage. ASRS is applied in slow and medium-moving order fulfillment and inventory management applications, ensuring increased efficiency. Thus, rising demands for efficient supply chain implementations are driving the implementation of automated storage and retrieval system among industries.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market: Key Insights

The automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market was valued at US$ 2,417.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4,151.8 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market with Latest Research at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000329/

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

KION GROUP AG

Kardex Group

Knapp AG

Mecalux, S.A.

SSI Schaefer Group

Swisslog Holding AG

System Logistics Spa

Vanderlande Industries

In April 2019, Daifuku Co. Ltd. acquired Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited, an India-based company. Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited is highly involved in the designing and manufacturing of material handling equipment. This acquisition would enable Daifuku to gain a large base of customers in the Indian market.

In May 2018, Toyota Advanced Logistics, with its subsidiary Bastian Solutions, acquired Peach State Integrated Technologies, a US-based company. This acquisition would enable both the companies to better serve automated solutions to their current and future customer base.

The report segments the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market as follows:

By Type

Unit Load ASRS

Mini Load ASRS

Vertical Lift Module

Vertical Carousels

Horizontal Carousels

AutoStore

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Electronic & Semiconductors

E-Commerce

Chemicals

Aerospace

Retail

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Order a Copy of Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights, and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000329/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]