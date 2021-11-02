Mining Automation Market:Supply Chain Analysis, Overview 2021-2028

Mining Automation is rapidly replacing human labor with fully automated machinery in the mining process in order to reduce mishaps occurring in mines as well as making the process fast and précised. Automation in mining can be delivered with the combined strength of equipment, software, and usage of communication systems. The industry is facing several charges in the path of automation, however, some of the developed country shifting rapidly towards semi-automated to fully-automated mines as per requirement and capital availability.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

A major driver for the market is to ensure the safety of the workers and laborers working in the site of mines enclosed with hazardous risks and an increase in the productivity of mines. Also, it reduces the wages overheads incurred on workers.

Restraints

The dearth of qualified, professional, and technical personnel to operate the highly advanced machines and equipment act as a restraining factor in the mining automation market.

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

By Technique (Underground Mining, Surface Mining)

Component (Equipment, Software, Communication Devices)

Application (Mine Development, Mining Process, Mine Maintenance)

TOP Market Players:

ABB Ltd.

Autonomous Solutions Inc.

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar Inc.

Hexagon AB

Komatsu Ltd.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Sandvik AB

Siemens AG

