Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market Emerging Technologies, Key Driving Factors and Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast Insights by 2028

The “Global Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of semi-autonomous and autonomous truck market with detailed market segmentation by ADAS feature, propulsion type, sensor type, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading semi-autonomous and autonomous truck market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Players in the market are:

AB Volvo

Aptiv

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Denso Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

PACCAR Inc

TomTom International BV

Waymo LLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global semi-autonomous and autonomous truck market is segmented on the basis of ADAS feature, propulsion type, and sensor type. Based on ADAS feature, the market is segmented as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, highway pilot, and others.

On the basis of the propulsion type, the market is segmented as electric, hybrid, and diesel.

The market on the basis of the sensor type is classified as camera, Li-DAR, radar, and ultrasonic.

Impact Of Covid-19 On Semi-Autonomous And Autonomous Truck Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products.

