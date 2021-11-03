Rehabilitation Robots Market Healthcare Sector, Analysis, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2028

The Insight Partners adds “Rehabilitation Robots Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications. The study provides details such as the market share, Market Insights, Strategic Insights, Segmentation and key players in the Rehabilitation Robots Market.

The rehabilitation robots market was valued at US$ 798.92 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3,178.77 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Top Companies:

Bionik Laboratories Corporation

Cyberdyne Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc

Rewalk Robotics Ltd

Hocoma Ag

Rehab-robotics Company Limited

Kinova Inc

Rex Bionics Ltd

Toyota Motor Corporation

Myomo Inc

Based on type, the rehabilitation robots market is segmented into therapeutic robots, assistive robots, exoskeleton robots, and prosthetic robots. The exoskeleton robots segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Rehabilitation robots are used in the recuperation process of disabled patients in standing up, balancing and gait. These robots must keep up with humans and their movements; therefore, while manufacturing the machine, the makers need to ensure that it would be consistent with the patient’s progress. The rehabilitation robots market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years owing to the factors such as rise in geriatric population, stroke and robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy. However, the high cost of the devices to hinder the market growth.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Rehabilitation Robots market globally. This report on ‘Rehabilitation Robots market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The base year for the study was 2021, with projections for the period 2021 – 2028.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the In Rehabilitation Robots industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2021 – 2028, the forecast is for the period 2021 – 2028 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Rehabilitation Robots market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Rehabilitation Robots market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Rehabilitation Robots market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Rehabilitation Robots market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

