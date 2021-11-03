Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market soaring demand with key players: Detailed Research Report (2021-2027)

The global transdermal drug delivery system market size is expected to expand at a healthy rate on account rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) around the world, according to a Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Patches, Gels), By Application (Pain Management, Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous System Diseases, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. As per World Health Organization (WHO) data, cardiovascular diseases are the number cause of global deaths, with this class of diseases causing around 17.9 million deaths in 2016. The WHO opines that CVDs severely deteriorate the quality of life and pose a significant global socioeconomic burden. As a result, the need for effective management of such diseases is heightening across the globe and transdermal drug delivery systems (TDDS) are being considered as a viable solution to this issue. For instance, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the US found that TDDS methods are minimally invasive and can very efficiently manage pain arising from coronary artery disease and stroke. Thus, high incidence of CVDs worldwide will provide the necessary fodder for the growth of this market in the approaching decade.

List of Players Operating in the Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market include:

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Novartis AG

AdhexPharma

Mylan

Endo International

DuPont

Lubrizol Corporation

3M

The Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market , as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Market.

Industry Developments:

November 2019: DuPont showcased its new connected wearable medical device for assessing cardiovascular activity at the MEDICA 2019 held at Dusseldorf, Germany. The concept device combines DuPont silicone SSAs and DuPont™ Intexar™ flexible electronics to ensure skin breathability and patient comfort.

DuPont showcased its new connected wearable medical device for assessing cardiovascular activity at the MEDICA 2019 held at Dusseldorf, Germany. The concept device combines DuPont silicone SSAs and DuPont™ Intexar™ flexible electronics to ensure skin breathability and patient comfort. July 2018: The US-based pharmaceutical, Mylan N.V., launched the generic variant of Novartis’ Exelon® Patch under its own brand called the Rivastigmine Transdermal System. The US FDA cleared the technology to treat mild to moderate dementia related to Parkinson’s and mild to severe dementia associated to Alzheimer’s.

Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Report Table Of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Continued…

