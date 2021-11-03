Potato Flakes Market Size, Benefits, Advancements and Growth Opportunities 2021 to 2028

The reports cover key developments in the Potato Flakes Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Potato flakes are flat chunks of mashed potatoes prepared by drying the mashed potatoes on drum dryers. They are light and easily digestible. Potato flakes are frequently used as substitutes to various flours such as corn flour, wheat flour, etc. In many households, potato flakes are used in the preparation of instant mash potatoes. They are also used on a commercial scale to produce pasta, croquettes, potato snacks, etc. Potato flakes are commonly used as thickeners in chocolate milk, gravies, frozen desserts, etc.

1. Shiloh Farms

2. Bob’s Red Mill

3. Idahoan Foods, LLC

4. Augason Farms

5. McCain Foods Limited

6. Unilever

7. Emsland Group

8. Barry Farm Foods

9. Oy Börje Norrgård Ab

10. Harveston Farms

The use of potato flakes in food and beverage industries as active ingredients in the production of potato-based snacks such as potato chips, pancakes, and patties and the growing demand for convenience foods is anticipated to drive the demand for potato flakes. In the food and beverage industry it is also used as a binding agent in making fish, meat, and vegetable patties, cakes, and sausages. They also play an essential role as thickener in manufacturing instant soups, broths, sauces, and stews. The growing demand for convenience food-stuffs has led to significant demand for ingredients such as potato flakes. The proliferation of restaurant business, fast food chains, and bakeries are also expected to generate substantial demand for potato flakes in the future.

