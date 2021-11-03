U.S. Behavioral Health Market Top Companies Data 2021, Industry Share, Demand and Revenue Growth Opportunities

The U.S. behavioral health market size is projected to grow from USD 77.62 billion in 2021 to USD 99.40 billion in 2028. Nowadays, clinicians are integrating unique technologies with their treatment procedures to provide better care delivery models to patients. In April 2021, for instance, Life Clips, Inc.’s subsidiary Cognitive Apps Software unveiled the Yuru 3-in-1 tool. It will be used to manage and understand one’s mental health. It was developed by a team of psychotherapists for providing assistance. As per a published report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “U.S. Behavioral Health Market, 2021-2028,” the market stood at USD 68.79 billion in 2020. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period between 2021-2028.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of reputed behavioral health providers operating in the U.S. They are as follows:

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, PA)

Behavioural Health Group Inc.(Dallas, Texas)

Acadia Healthcare (Franklin, Tennessee)

American Addiction Centers (Tennessee, U.S)

IBH (Irvine, CA)

CuraLinc Healthcare (Chicago, Illinois)

Behavioural Health Systems (Birmingham, Alabama)

North Range Behavioural Health (Greeley, Colorado)

Other Prominent Players

U.S. Behavioral Health Market Report Table Of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Continued…

