Intraocular Lens Market Research and Clinical Advancements 2021-2027

The global intraocular lens (IOL) market size is projected to reach USD 5,318.8 million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. However, the market was worth USD 3,159.3 million in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type [Monofocal Intraocular Lens and Premium Intraocular Lens (Multifocal Intraocular Lens, Toric Intraocular Lens, and Others)], By Material [Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) and Foldable (Hydrophobic Acrylic, Hydrophilic Acrylic, and Silicone & Collamer)], By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the market is set to gain impetus from the rising number of NGOs offering free cataract surgeries and eye examinations.

The Global Intraocular Lens Market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Intraocular Lens Market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of Intraocular Lens Market , as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing Intraocular Lens Market Market.

North America to Dominate: Increasing Technological Advancements Will Favor Growth

The market is geographically segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Out of these, North America had generated USD 892.9 million IOL market value in 2018. It is set to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. It is likely to occur because of the increasing number of new product launches as well as the ongoing technological advancements, such as the Extended Depth of Focus (EDoF) and custom cataract lens.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most renowned organizations operating in the intraocular lens market. They are as follows:

Alcon

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

HOYA Corporation

STAAR SURGICAL

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

Oculentis

Hanita Lenses

SIFI S.p.A

Biotech

Other key market players

