Fitness Tracker Market 2021| Expected to Reach USD 91.98 billion (at CAGR of 15.2%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered

The global ”Fitness Tracker Market” is expected to reach USD 91.98 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of wearable devices among the young population will significantly bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Fitness Tracker Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Smart Watches, Fitness Bands, Smart Glasses, Smart Clothing, and Others), By Application (Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Measurement, Glucose Measurement, Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking), By Distribution Channel (Online, Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 30.41 billion in 2019.

Major Fitness Tracker Market Key players covered in the report include:

Gramin Ltd (Kansas, United States)

Apple Inc (California, United States)

Fitbit, Inc. (California, United States)

Pebble Technology Corp (California, United States)

(Suwon-si, South Korea)

Google Inc. (California, United States)

Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Jawbone (California, United States)

Nike (Oregon, United States)

Other Players

“Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:“

Name: Mr. Ashwin Arora

Email: sales [@] fortunebusinessinsights [.] com

Phone: US +1424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123

Get Sample Report Of Fitness Tracker Market Report at:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/fitness-tracker-market-103358

Fitness Tracker Market Analysis 2021:

Market Driver:

Sedentary Lifestyle of People to Spur Market Demand

The growing health issues such as obesity, lack of sleep, diabetes, and others because of the present deskbound generation will simultaneously create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on health and fitness to prevent major health conditions is expected to bode well for the market. The rising awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle will subsequently fuel the demand for fitness products, thus enabling the growth of the market. Additionally, an escalation in gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts has potentially spurred lucrative opportunities for the market.

Preference for Fitness During Pandemic to Positively Sway Market

The occurrence of COVID-19 has caused disturbance to the business of fitness trackers because of the interruption triggered in manufacturing, production, shipment, and sales of these products. However, the ongoing development of technologically advanced products by OEMs will cater to the demand for fitness amid the coronavirus epidemic. For Instance, Fitbit announced the launch of an innovative tracker, Fitbit Charge 4. The new device will assist and offer support to customers at home during this time. Moreover, Fitbit is also providing a free 90-day trial and access to premium content, thus leading to more premium subscribers. Similarly, the growing demand for fitness products during COVID-19 will improve sales of fitness trackers through online mediums, hence boosting the market. Besides, the enormous

Significant Development:

October 2019: Fitbit signed a partnership agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer alliance to address gaps in atrial fibrillation detection to accelerate diagnosis.

“Get Sample PDF of report, please connect with our sales team below.“

Name: Mr. Ashwin Arora

Email: sales [@] fortunebusinessinsights [.] com

Phone: US +1424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fitness-tracker-market-103358

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Définitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Trends New Product Launch Technological Advancements in Fitness Tracker Market Key Industry Development (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, etc.) Impact of COVID-19 on the Fitness Tracker Market

Global Fitness Tracker Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Smart Watches Fitness Band Smart Glasses Smart Clothing Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Heart Rate Tracking Sleep Measurement Glucose Measurement Sports Running Cycling Tracking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Online Retail Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Related Reports :

Acne Treatment Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast To 2027

Fitness Tracker Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast To 2027

Immune Health Supplements Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast To 2027

Immune Health Supplements Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast To 2027

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast To 2027