Global Dental Equipment Market 2021 | Expected to Reach USD 16.07 billion (at CAGR of 9.6%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered

The global ”dental equipment market” size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 16.07 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the growing preference for digital dental x-ray and the rising geriatric population that is projected to drive the demand for advanced dental equipment. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its latest report, titled, “Dental Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Lasers, Dental Surgical Navigation Systems, Dental CAD/CAM Equipment, Dental Chairs, and Others) and By End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others), 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 8.89 billion in 2019 and is likely to experience considerable growth in the forthcoming years.

Major Dental Equipment Market Key players covered in the report include:

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, United States)

VATECH (South Korea)

A-dec Inc. (Newberg, Oregon, United States

BIOLASE, Inc. (Irvine, United States)

Carestream Health, Inc. (New York, United States)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Schaan, Liechtenstein)

Danaher (Washington, D.C., United States)

Other Prominent Players

Dental Equipment Market Analysis 2021:

DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Geriatric Population to Augment Growth

The rising geriatric population is leading to several dental ailments that is anticipated to propel the demand for advanced dental equipment. Additionally, the increasing dental disorders is driving the manufacturers to develop innovative dental equipment across the globe. For instance, the growing preference for digital dental x-ray equipment that aids in significant cost reduction and better image processing is expected to boost the global dental equipment market growth during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

Dental Radiology Equipment Held 46.4% in 2019

The dental radiology equipment segment, based on product, held a market share of about 46.4% in 2019 and is anticipated to showcase exponential growth backed by the growing preference for advanced dental radiology equipment that enables efficient image processing systems.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Eminent Companies Focus on Partnership to Intensify Industry Competition

The global dental equipment market is consolidated by the presence of major companies that are focusing on leveraging the opportunities provided by the growing demand for advanced dental equipment. These companies are further striving to maintain dominance by partnering with other small companies to expand their product portfolio that will contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

July 2019– Carestream Dental announced a partnership with ArchformByte. Through the deal, dentists using the CS 3500 or CS 3600 intraoral scanners from Carestream Dental will be able to send the accurate images captured to ArchformByte online for efficient production of C-Thru aligners in no time.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Product Launches Prevalence of Dental Disorders By key Countries/Region Key Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships Pricing Analysis, Key Products Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Equipment Market

Global Dental Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Dental Radiology Equipment Dental Lasers Dental Surgical Navigation Systems CAD/CAM Equipment Dental Chairs Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Dental Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Dental Radiology Equipment Dental Lasers Dental Surgical Navigation Systems CAD/CAM Equipment Dental Chairs Others Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Dental Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Dental Radiology Equipment Dental Lasers Dental Surgical Navigation Systems CAD/CAM Equipment Dental Chairs Others Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Dental Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Dental Radiology Equipment Dental Lasers Dental Surgical Navigation Systems CAD/CAM Equipment Dental Chairs Others Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue…

