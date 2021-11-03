Corneal Topography Systems Market Growth, Development Factors, Business Insights, Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 2027

Corneal Topography Systems Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The increasing prevalence of eye disorders such as corneal injuries is driving the global “corneal topography systems market”, share, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Corneal Topography Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type of Product (Placido-Based Systems, Evaluation-Based Systems, Interferometric Systems, Others), By Application (Corneal Disorders, Cataract Surgery Evaluation, Contact Lens Fitting, Post-Refractive Surgery Evaluation, Post-Penetrating Keratoplasty), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Growing technological advancement is expected to contribute significantly to the global corneal topography systems market.

Global Corneal Topography Systems Market Highlights:

Leading Players operating in the Corneal Topography Systems Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

[NIDEK

ZEISS International

TOPCON CORPORATION

Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

OCULUS

Cassini Technologies

Optos

Aeon Imaging

Rising Demand For Preventive Care Will Offer Growth Opportunities

The increasing cases of eye disorders such as astigmatism, cataracts and corneal injuries & deformities are likely to boost the global corneal topography systems market growth. Growing geriatric population and rising diabetic patient pool are factors predicted to augment the growth of the global corneal topography systems market. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), cases of cataracts registered in the U.S.were more than 24.4 million with of age limit of 40 years old and above.

The rapid adoption of advanced technologies as well as the rising cases of sickness leading to eye diseases is expected further contribute to the global corneal topography systems market revenue. The escalating demand for preventive medical care and rising awareness regarding eye health is expected to encourage the global corneal topography systems market growth. In a survey published by the American Refractive Surgery Council (ARSC), the procedure of LASIK has a success rate of 99% achieving a 20/40 vision and 90% achieving a 20/20 vision. Moreover, recent product launch by leading players is also likely to aid the growth of the global corneal topography systems market.

For instance, Johnson & Johnson Vision announced the launch of next generation of personalized LASIK treatment with the product launch of iDESIGN Refractive Studio. InDesign Refractive Studio is the only FDA approved to use the topography-integrated, wavefront-guided technology and can be used for a number of indications such as myopia, hyperopia, and mixed astigmatism. However, the expensiveness of corneal topography and unreliability of corneal topography systems, as well as limited awareness, are factors expected to boost the global corneal topography systems market shares.

Global Corneal Topography Systems Market Segmentation

By Type of Product

Placido-Based Systems

Evaluation-Based Systems

Interferometric Systems

Others

By Application

Corneal Disorders

o Corneal Deformities

o Corneal Abrasions

o Irregular Astigmatism

o Post Corneal Transplants

o Other Corneal Diseases

Cataract Surgery Evaluation

Contact Lens Fitting

Post-Refractive Surgery Evaluation

Post-Penetrating Keratoplasty

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

