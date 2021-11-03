Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Will Rise Considerably Due to Recent Advances Software-integrated Products

The global “clinical decision support systems” market will derive growth from recent product advances by major companies. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Delivery Mode (Cloud-based Delivery System, Standalone Delivery System), By Component (Software, Service), By Application (Clinical Informatics and Surveillance, Clinical Drug Information, Disease and Condition Management, Formulary Management) By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres), and Geography Forecast Till 2026,” the market will benefit from the increasing number of company mergers. Clinical decision support systems are used to sort and filter the huge amount of data that is available to the patients.
It helps them take the appropriate decisions and helps save time as well as money. Recent advances in clinical decision support systems (CDSS) have enabled optimum efficacies and yielded better results. The demand for CDSS is rising due to the adoption of fast-paced lifestyles across the world. CDSS are gaining popularity due to the increasing number of vendors in several countries across the world. The benefits offered by modern CDSS including person-specific systems and smart as well as quick decisions will lead to a wider product adoption across the world.The report offers insights into the ongoing clinical decision support system market trends. the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years.
Additionally, it highlights leading companies in the market and discusses the strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years. Forecast values for the market have been provided for the period of 2019-2026. The market has been segmented on the basis of several criteria including component, end user, application, and regional demographics. The competitive landscape scenario has been discussed in detail. Factual figures have been evaluated through trusted sources.
The data included in this report has been gathered through interviews and opinions of experienced market research professionals.
Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global clinical decision support systems market are:
- Allscripts
- Cerner Corporation
- Change Healthcare
- McKesson Corporation
- Medical Information Technology Inc.
- Computer Programs and Systems Inc.
- Curaspan Health Group
- Wolters Kluwer
- Hearst Health
- CureMD Healthcare
- Enli Health Intelligence
- Epic Systems Corporation
- GE Management Systems
- Healthagen
- Healthcatalyst
- Homecare Homebase
- IBM Watson Health
An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
Company Collaborations Are Key to Market Growth
Among all factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years, company mergers and collaborations have had the highest impact. In July 2018, Elsevier and RELX Group announced a strategic collaboration with the aim to improve the CDSS. The companies agreed to develop and commercialize online radiology diagnostic decision support tool, ‘STATdx.’ In August 2018, Mayo Clinic announced a strategic collaboration with National Decision Support Company (NDSSC) for the development of Integrated Blood Management System (IBMS). Mayo aims to strengthen its clinical expertise portfolio through this collaboration. The report highlights a few of the major company collaborations of recent times and discusses their impact on the global market.
North America to Hold a Large Share; Increasing Product Adoption to Aid Growth
The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in North America will hold a considerable market share in the coming years, owing to the high product adoption across this region. Increasing number of product launches, integrated with newer and advanced technologies will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides North America, Asia Pacific holds a massive potential for market growth. Increasing number of collaborations between healthcare institutions and IT companies will create several opportunities for market growth.
Key Industry Developments:
September 2018: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. announced the launch of two new clinical decision support systems ‘NAVIFY Clinical Trial Match’ and ‘NAVIFY Publication Search’. With these products, the company aims to locate relevant content of particular disease condition or drug phase on clinical trial and medical publication databases.
December 2018: The University of California, San Francisco, announced the launch of an advanced data extraction tool that will be used to extract and transfer data to HER systems.
