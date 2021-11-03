Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market is Predicted to See Lucrative Gains Over 2020-2027 Covid-19 Analysis | Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Bacardi Limited

“Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market” study by The Business Market Insights provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverages market was valued at US$ 4,927.2 Mn in 2018, and is estimated to reach US$ 7,452.1 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 – 2027.

Leading Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market Players:

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Bacardi Limited

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Suntory Holdings Limited

Brown-Forman

Heineken N.V.

Diageo plc.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.

Molson Coors Brewing Company

RTD alcoholic beverages are gaining popularity over the past few years and are mostly consumed as cocktails and long drinks. The growing preference for RTD cocktails by millennial in developed countries and the easy availability of these products in the market is driving the growth of the RTD alcoholic beverages market. Moreover, the alcohol content in RTD alcoholic beverages is low as compared to other alcoholic drinks. Thus, RTD alcoholic drinks are gaining acceptance by a larger millennial consumer base, which, in turn, is catalyzing the market growth. The young population is shifting their alcohol consumption habits from beer, wine, and spirits to RTD alcoholic beverages.

EUROPE RTD ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MARKET SEGMENTATION

RTD alcoholic beverages Market, by Base Type

Whiskey

Rum

Vodka

Gin

Others

RTD alcoholic beverages Market, by Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Others

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

