Hairy Cell Leukemia Therapeutics Market Is Expected to Grow; Collaborations Between Key Player to Launch Novel Drugs Will Promote Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

The increasing prevalence of rare cancer is driving the “global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics” market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Hairy Cell Leukemia Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Treatment (Chemotherapy, Biological Therapy, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Rising demand for the prevention of second cancer is fostering the growth of the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

Some of the major companies that are present in the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market are AstraZeneca, AbbVie Inc., Biogenomics Limited., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Juno Therapeutics.

Ask for Customization

Increasing Cases of Rare Cancer Around the World to Promote Growth

The increasing cases of rare cancer and growing geriatric population are expected to contribute to hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market growth. Rising awareness regarding hairy cell leukemia therapeutics prognosis and efficient diagnosis is also supporting the growth of the hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market. The rising cases of cancer amongst rural population exposed to toxins through fertilizers and the increasing demand for the prevention of second cancers are factors driving the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market. In a report American Cancer Society estimates patients diagnosed with Hairy Cell Leukemia are given therapeutics through chemotherapy, they give a good response that often lasts more than five years. According to Cancer Research UK, an estimation of 90 out of 100 patients (90%), survive their leukemia for more than five years after successful treatment and move towards remission. Often when leukemia returns, the same course of treatment is administered, and if not successful, alternatives such as biological therapies are administered. This trend, combined with the other factors are expected to contribute positively to the hairy cell leukemia therapeutics revenue.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

FDA’s Approved Lumoxiti to Support Growth

MedImmune, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca for biologics research and development received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for Lumoxiti. Lumoxiti will be used for the treatment of relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia (HCL) in adult patients. The launch of Lumoxiti is expected to support the growth of the hairy cell leukemia therapeutics drugs owing to the overall response of the treatment. Further, the acquisitions between Innate Pharma and AstraZeneca are also contributing to the hairy cell leukemia therapeutics revenue. For instance, Innate Pharma entered into a multi-term agreement with AstraZeneca which resulted in the acquisition of commercialization rights of Lumoxiti in the U.S. and Europe. The commercialization of Luxomiti on a global scale will further boost the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Increasing R&D Investments Will Facilitate Growth in the U.S.

Geographically the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America leads the global market and is predicted to dominate in the forthcoming year due to the increasing R&D investments and the presence of advanced diagnostics. Advancements in the treatment of hairy cell leukemia and product launches by key players is propelling growth in the region. In 2018, AstraZeneca received FDA approval for Lumoxiti, intravenous injection for hairy cell leukemia, which is expected to speed up the growth of the global hairy cell leukemia market in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to grow as an emerging market owing to increasing cases of cancer and developing healthcare infrastructure. The increasing awareness about early diagnosis and the adoption of advanced medical therapeutics is also fostering growth in the region.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market are AstraZeneca, AbbVie Inc., Biogenomics Limited., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Juno Therapeutics.

Related Reports:

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Revenue

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Manufacturers

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Drivers

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Drivers

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Research Methodology

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Future Growth

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Devlopment Strategy

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Industry

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Overview

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Segments

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Competitive Landscape

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Demand

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Key Players

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Analysis

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Growth

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Trends

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Size