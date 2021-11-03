Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market to Rise Significantly; Use of 3D Printing for Tendons and Muscle Tissue Will Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Increasing cases of sports injuries is fueling demand for “artificial tendons and ligaments” and enabling growth in the global artificial tendons and ligaments market says Fortune Business insights in a report, titled “Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Implant Type (Silastic-rod implant, Marlex mesh, Carbon-Fibre implant, Others), By Application (Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot & Ankle Injuries, Spine Injuries, Hip Injuries, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is fostering the growth of the global artificial tendons and ligaments market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

Increasing R&D Investments to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

An artificial tendon is a supportive fabric that is used to supplant a torn tendon. These artificial tendons comprise of bio component fibers, such as polypropylene, PET (polyethylene terephthalate), polyacrylonitrile fiber, polyNaSS poly (sodium styrene sulfonate). Increasing cases of sports injuries along with rising governmental initiatives are aiding the expansion of the global artificial tendons and ligaments market. The innovation of 3D printing by university scientists is also contributing considerably to the artificial tendons and ligaments market. For instance, a team of researchers and scientists from University of Utah biomedical developed an innovative way to print 3D cells for the production of human tissue such as ligaments and tendons which will help to replace the damaged ligaments, tendons or ruptured discs. Rising awareness about the artificial tendons and ligaments along with rising R&D investments on artificial ligaments and tendons are predicted to propel the growth of the global artificial tendons and ligaments market. Furthermore, shifting patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries and increasing ageing population is expected to foster growth global artificial tendons and ligaments market.

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/artificial-tendons-and-ligaments-market-100622

Development of Microplate System To Aid Growth

Swiss researchers developed a microplate system for 3D printing bioengineered muscle and tendon tissue. The printing involves alternating the layers of photo-polymerized gelatin-methacryloyl-based bioink and cell suspensions with allocating fabrications of muscle and tendon tissue. The global artificial tendons and ligaments market new is likely to witness growth o due to the functionality of the muscle tissue models with 3D printing which in turn, will fuel demand. Researchers are working on new development of artificial muscle. For instance, a team of scientists from the University of Colorado Boulder engineered a humanlike artificial muscle which is cheap, flexible and strong. The development of muscle and tendon by scientist and researchers are predicted to boost the global artificial tendons and ligaments market.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Ask for Customization

North America to Dominate the Global Market

Geographically the global artificial tendons and ligaments market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global artificial tendons and ligaments market in 2017 and is expected to lead the artificial tendons and ligaments market during the forecast period. The rising incidences of sports injuries and rising emphasis by healthcare organizations are some of the factors aiding growth in the region. Further initiatives by the government towards the development of advanced and technologically improved artificial implants are also fostering the growth in North America. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of accidents and sports injuries along with developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing geriatric population is propelling the growth of the global artificial tendons and ligaments market.

Some of the major companies present in the global artificial tendons and ligaments market are Mathys AG Bettlach, FX Solutions, LARS, Cousin Biotech, Orthomed S.A.S, and Shanghai PINE&POWER Biotech and Others.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

Related Reports:

Surgical Stapling Devices Market Growth

Hepatitis C Drug Market Trends

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Share

Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size