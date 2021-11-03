Global Pain Management Software Market to Witness Promising Growth on Account of Increasing Prevalence of Acute Diseases, says Fortune Business Insights

The increasing geriatric population and their vulnerability towards various chronic and severe diseases are driving the global “pain management software” market, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their recent report. The report is titled, “Pain Management Software Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Technology (Web-based Software, Cloud-based Software), By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

According to the report, the market is anticipated to be dominated by the hospital segment among end users. This is owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and acute pain where the patient has to be immediately taken to the hospital.

Rising Incidence of Acute and Chronic Diseases to Boost Market

Pain management software is used for improving the quality of life for patients suffering from acute and chronic pain by easing the level of pain the patient is bearing. This software is a web-based or cloud-based software and is capable of integrating with EHR and practice management software.

The rising incidence of chronic ailments such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and others may result in intense pain in patients. This is a key factor fueling the demand for pain management software. In addition to this, the market is likely to benefit from the increasing willingness among patients and their kin to spend on advanced treatments.

Increase in demand for pain management devices is mainly because of the pain caused by the tumor while it compresses a nerve and many more factors depending upon what stage of cancer the patient is undergoing. Therapeutic solutions provided to the patient at this time helps the patient to deal with the pain caused by the tumor and thus, the use of pain management software for measuring health is important for such patients.

However, factors such as high installation and maintenance cost of pain management software may restrict its growth in the future market. The lack of awareness and lack of skilled professionals and poor healthcare facilities in developing nations with low or middle incomes may also hinder the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

Some of the players operating in the global pain management software market are QSI Management LLC., Infor-Med Inc., Modernizing Medicine, Care Cloud Corporation, Greenway Health LLC., Practice Fusion Inc., Advanced Data Systems, AllegianceMD Software Inc., Raintree Systems, Bizmatics Inc., RevenueXL Inc., Medsphere Systems Corporation, OmniMD, Kareo Inc., among others.

North America to Emerge as Fastest Growing Market with New Software Launches

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global pain management software market to witness quick progress in North America on account of the increasing number of denials in health reimbursement, coupled with the rise in number of startups that provide healthcare software solutions. To cite an instance, the company MoxyTech, launched a pain tracking application in 2017 called the GeoPain. This app is capable of telling its user the location and intensity of pain that the user undergoes with the help of a 3D image of the body. Such software launches in the region is anticipated to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the global pain management software market in North America in near future.

Meanwhile, the pain management software market in Asia Pacific and Europe is anticipated to witness rapid expansion during the forecast period. This is because of the growing healthcare infrastructure in developing nations such as China, and India and the faster incorporation of management software for healthcare by hospitals and specialty clinics themselves.

Ask for Customization

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Related Reports:

Rehabilitation Robots Market Segments

Rehabilitation Robots Market Competitive Landscape

Rehabilitation Robots Market Demand

Rehabilitation Robots Market Key Players

Rehabilitation Robots Market Business Opportunities

Rehabilitation Robots Market Analysis

Rehabilitation Robots Market Growth

Rehabilitation Robots Market Trends

Rehabilitation Robots Market Share

Rehabilitation Robots Market Size