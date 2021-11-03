Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market In-detail Analysis till 2027 & COVID-19 Effect on Industry | AFL, Amphenol Corporation, Carlisle Companies Incorporated

The aerospace fiber optic cables market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 643.13Mn in 2019 to US$ 857.44Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The aerospace fiber optic cables market is showcasing an upward trend over the past couple of years and is anticipated to reflect a similar trend during the forecast period. In comparison to copper cables, the fiber optic cables are light-weighted, smaller in width, and high bandwidth. These advantages are propelling their adoption of fiber optic cables in the aerospace sector.

Major key players covered in this report:

 AFL

 Amphenol Corporation

 Carlisle Companies Incorporated

 Collins Aerospace

 Nexans

 OfsFitelLlc

 Prysmian Group

 TE Connectivity

 Timbercon Inc.

 W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

North America Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market Segmentation:

By Mode

 Single-Mode

 Multi-Mode

By Application

 Radar Systems

 Flight Management Systems

 Cabin Management Systems

 In-flight Entertainment Systems

 Electronic Warfare

 Avionics

 Others

By Fit Type

 Line Fit

 Retrofit

