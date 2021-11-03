Global Pedicle Screw Fixation Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 66.96 billion with 3.6% CAGR by 2028

The global pedicle screw fixation market is expected to gain momentum from the rising incidence of degenerative vertebral disorders and spinal cord injuries. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Pedicle Screw Fixation Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Polyaxial, Monoaxial, Cannulated), By Placement Technique (FreeHand Techniques, Image-Guided Techniques), By Application (Spondylolisthesis, Vertebral Deformity, Spine Trauma, Lumbar Fixation), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Orthopaedic Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” rising prevalence of vertebral deformity and increasing demand for cost-effective and minimally-invasive techniques are projected to contribute to the global pedicle screw fixation market growth during the forecast period. The report provides a complete backdrop analysis of the global pedicle screw fixation market.

It also consists of detailed information about the dominating as well as the emerging niche segments. It offers the projected, current, and historical size of the market from the standpoint of both volume and value.

Fortune Business Insights lists out some of the most prominent companies operating in the global pedicle screw fixation market. They are as follows:

Precision Spine, Inc.

Stryker

SPINEART SA

Z-Medical GmbH + Co. KG

Medtronic

Exactech, Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

Elite Surgical

Corentec Co., Ltd.

DePuy Synthes

Choice Spine

Beijing Libeier Bio-Engineering Institute Co Ltd.

Alphatec Spine, Inc.

Braun

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Other key market players

Increasing Adoption of Pedicle Screw Fixation Techniques to Favor Growth in North America

The global pedicle screw fixation market is geographically categorized into Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Out of these regions, North America is projected to exhibit significant growth in pedicle screw fixation market in the coming years. It would occur due to a rise in the adoption of pedicle screw techniques for treating spinal cord injuries. Asia Pacific and Europe, on the other hand, are expected to follow the footsteps of North America and acquire the second-largest global pedicle screw fixation market share in the forthcoming years. Increasing investments by prominent market players in the development of healthcare infrastructure, rising patient population, and increasing awareness programs by several healthcare organizations regarding the advancements in pedicle screw fixation techniques are anticipated to contribute to the pedicle screw fixation market growth in both the regions.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

MiRus, LLC Receives FDA Approval for its Europa Pedicle Screw System

MiRus, LLC, a medical device company, headquartered in Georgia, announced in March 2019, that it has received FDA approval for its Europa pedicle screw system. Europa uses a molybdenum rhenium superalloy instead of iron, cobalt, or titanium-based alloys. According to the company, this clearance is a result of ten years of extensive research and development activities. The company’s team of extremely skilled engineers and scientists have worked hard to develop a medical implant material technology that is highly advanced. The MoRe superalloy is expected to transform several aspects of the medical device and healthcare industry. The fixation system will offer stabilization and immobilization of spinal segments as support to fusion in the treatment of chronic and acute deformities or instabilities of the sacral, lumbar, and thoracic spine.

CarboFix Orthopedics, Ltd. Bags FDA Approval for CarboClear Carbon Fiber Transverse Connectors

CarboFix Orthopedics, Ltd., a developer, manufacturer, and seller of innovative orthopedic solutions, based in Israel, successfully bagged FDA approval for using its CarboClear carbon fiber transverse connectors with its product called CarboClear pedicle screw system in October 2018. The company declared that this implant would provide top-quality radiation and follow-up treatment. The CarboClear pedicle screw system is aimed to reinstate the spinal column even if the fusion is absent for a limited period of time in patients who are in the advanced-stage of tumors.

