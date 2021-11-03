Global Veterinary Scales Market to Witness Notable Growth Stoked by the Rising Prevalence of Animal Diseases, says Fortune Business Insights

The global “veterinary scales market” is likely to gain impetus from the rising incidence of animal diseases, namely, zoonotic, infections, and diabetes. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Veterinary Scales Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal (Livestock, Companion), By Configuration (Platform, Portable, Compact), By Technology (Mechanical Veterinary Weighing Scales, Electronic Veterinary Weighing Scales), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Veterinary Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” an increasing demand for animal-based products, such as meat and rise in the usage of animals in agricultural processes are expected to boost the global veterinary scales market growth during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled few of the major players operating in the global veterinary scales market. They are Brecknell, BOSCHE GmbH & Co. KG, Charder Electronic Co, Ltd., Arlyn Scales, Adam Equipment, Inc., Paragon Medical Supply, Inc., Tanita, ADE GmbH & Co.KG, DETECTO, KERN & SOHN GmbH, and other key market players.

Rising Incidence of Animal Obesity Worldwide Expected to Propel the Global Veterinary Scales Market

The report further states that rising pet ownership due to cost-effective treatment options and easy accessibility are likely to propel the global veterinary scales market. The governments of several countries have begun initiating awareness campaigns regarding animal health and welfare. This in turn, is giving rise to increasing animal adoption. Also, there has been a rise in the obesity rates amongst pets. The Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP) declared that approximately 54% of the cats and 58% of the dogs present in the U.S. are obese or overweight. All these factors are projected to increase the global veterinary scales market sales in the forthcoming years.

Increasing Pet Adoption Rates to Favor Growth of Market in Asia Pacific

The global veterinary scales market can be geographically segmented into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, and Europe. Amongst these regions, North America has been in the dominant position since the past few years. The region will maintain its position throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several factors, namely, rising prevalence of animal obesity, increasing number of clinics and hospitals, and rising incidence of animal disorders which include infectious and zoonotic diseases. Moreover, there has been a rising adoption of pets in North America, which in turn, is increasing the expenditure on animal health. Combined with these, rising awareness programs regarding animal health and growing veterinarians pool are likely to boost the veterinary scales market in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is considered to be one of the fastest emerging veterinary scales market. This is mainly because of the growing pet adoption, rising government initiatives, and increasing prevalence of animal disorders. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding animal welfare, large livestock animal pool, and increasing disposable income are anticipated to impact the market in Asia Pacific positively during the forecast period.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Key Market Players Focus on Innovative Product Launches

Fancom, a renowned farm equipment supplier, based in Netherlands, announced the launch of eYeGrow, a 3D scanner infused with the latest technology, in May 2018. The scanner is equipped with a 3D camera that aids in the weighing of pigs. EYeGrow can be installed above the animal section so that it can persistently observe and register the animals. This will let the computer calculate their weight accurately. The company suggested that extra light won’t be required while scanning as the device has the ability to monitor even black and spotted pigs. EYeGrow was first developed by a pig farmer and it has won the Pig World New Product Award at the British Pig and Poultry Fair.

Cox & Ritchey, a manufacturer and seller of animal husbandry products, headquartered in the U.K., announced the launch of its new range of indicator weigh scales from Tru-Test in November 2014. It includes the most anticipated product called the 5000 Series. The series is designed especially by farmers for the usage of farmers, making it very easy to use. However, it still provides accurate data collection and is durable. Product launches by leading companies are often aimed at consolidating a higher percentage of veterinary scales market share.

