Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market to Derive Growth from the Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Treatment options, says Fortune Business Insights™

Increasing prevalence of varicose veins and growing incidence of obesity are factors expected to boost the varicose vein treatment devices market, says Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled “Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Treatment Type (Laser Ablation, Endovenous Ablation, Radiofrequency Ablation, Sclerotherapy, Surgical Ligation & Stripping), By Device (Ablation Devices, Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Venous Closure Systems, Surgical Products), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)), and Geography Forecast till 2026” the increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment is predicted to bolster healthy growth of the market.

According to the report, the varicose vein treatment devices market is predicted to grow promptly during the forecast period owing to the increasing geriatric population pool and increasing technological advancements. The rising demand for preventive medical care is anticipated to further accelerate market growth in the forthcoming years. The growing awareness regarding varicose vein treatment and the availability of new treatment options are factors likely to create new growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years. As per the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS), an estimate of that 20-25 million individuals in the U.S. have varicose veins, and it affects 17% of males and 33% of females in the U.S.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising obesity among general population is expected to boost the varicose vein treatment devices market growth in the foreseeable future. The study offers valuable insights into the varicose vein treatment devices market size. It reveals potential threats and key drivers, impacting the market’s growth trajectory. It offers exclusive data and analysis on various aspects of the market.

It is aimed to assist stakeholders to get a bird’s eye view of the market. It contains an analysis of the latest industry developments and profiles some of the leading companies operating in the market. Using industry-leading analytical tools, it provides data on the strengths and weaknesses of key players and the impact of strategies adopted by them.

Some of the Major Companies Present in the Global Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market are:

Medtronic

AngioDynamics

biolitec AG

Lumenis

Syneron Medical Ltd

Dornier MedTech

Teleflex Incorporated

Quanta System S.p.A.

And others.

FDA Approval for Accurian RF to Spur Enormous Growth Opportunities

Medtronic announced the launch of the Accurian RF ablation system in the U.S., after the 501(k) clearance from the FDA. RF ablation is a minimally invasive procedure produced by radio waves that heats a small area of nerve tissue to stop it from sending pain signals, thereby reducing pain. The Accurian system combines proprietary hardware and quad-core processing with advanced software for power and temperature control resulting in consistent and predictable lesion formation. It also offers independent channel management and advanced smart features. The launch of Accurian RF is predicted to accelerate the varicose vein treatment market revenue in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the announcement of the vascular closure system by Cardiva Medical, Inc. is expected to encourage the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. For instance, Cardiva Medical, Inc. announced that its vascular closure system received an expanded indication for the patients undergoing the interventional cardiac catheterization procedures and is now approved for femoral venous closures.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Established Healthcare Infrastructure to Foster Growth in North America

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is predicted to account for the largest share in the global market owing to the increasing prevalence of varicose veins. The increasing incidence of obesity and the established healthcare infrastructure is expected to contribute positively to the market in North America. High medical expenditure, access to advanced treatment options and increasing awareness is expected to boost the varicose vein treatment market trends in North America. In Asia Pacific, the growing incidence of varicose veins, large patient pool and aging population is predicted to enable speedy growth in the region. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure due to higher disposable incomes is likely to create new opportunities in the foreseeable future.

