Global MRSA Testing Market to Grow with Launch of Advanced Diagnostic Techniques Such as Cepheid’s Molecular-Based Diagnostic Test: says Fortune Business Insights

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or simply, MRSA, is a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by Staphylococcus or ‘staph’bacteria. A person generally catches the infection through a break or cut in the skin and can be easily treated through antibiotics. These infections are usually hospital-acquired or community-acquired. People who have been recently hospitalized, are undergoing haemodialysis, live in a nursing home, have weak immunity, share exercise equipment, or work in unsanitary conditions are most likely to contract the MRSA infection.

Increasing Rate of Community-Acquired MRSA Infection to Drive the Market

The global MRSA testing market growth is likely to be spurred by the growing incidence of community-acquired MRSA infection. According to the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network, in 2015, of all the MRSA infections reported, 83.2% were of the community-acquired type. Moreover, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention also estimates a rise in hospital-acquired staph infection by 7% per year in the US. This will provide a major thrust to the global MRSA testing market size as the infection becoming more widespread will broaden the market base and encourage public and private investment to contain the infection.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Advancements in Molecular Testing Techniques to Fuel Market Growth

Sophistication in molecular-based diagnostic techniques for MRSA is expected the drive the global MRSA testing market during the forecast period. Molecular testing allows for shorter time periods to detect MRSA infection as these techniques are rapid and sensitive. Furthermore, these methods reduce treatment costs and aid in containing the spread of infection. The global MRSA testing market stands to benefit from the multiple advantages of advanced molecular diagnostic techniques for MRSA.

The only inhibiting factor in the global MRSA testing market is the high sensitivity of molecular assays, as, according to the CDC, the assay may not be able to exclude the possibility of infections such as influenza.

Innovation Opportunities Being Lapped Up by Competitors

Key participants are adopting various strategies, such as increasing investment in innovation, to bolster their position, catalysing the global MRSA testing market expansion. For example, in 2018, ZeptoMatrix launched new streptococcal molecular quality controls, NATtrol GBS Positive Control and NATtrol GBS Negative Control, to treat bacterial infections including MRSA. Big companies are also acquiring other smaller companies to diversify their product portfolios. For instance, Alere was taken over by Abbott in 2017, resulting in Abbott getting control of Alere’s diagnostic kits and other products. These moves are expected to make the market competition for MRSA testing dynamic.

Fortune Business Insights identifies some of the key players in the global MRSA testing market. These include Abacus Diagnostica, ZeptoMetrix Corporation, Abbott, Luminex Corporation, Diatherix Eurofins, Creative Diagnostics, Hoffman-Le Roche, Cepheid, and others.

Steadily Developing Diagnostic Techniques to Boost the Market in North America

Regionally, North America is expected to hold a significant portion in the global MRSA testing market share as a result of rising awareness levels regarding MRSA infection and rapid progress being made in sophisticating diagnostic techniques. Moreover, the region is home to a substantial number of pharmaceutical and research organizations, which bodes well for the market in North America. In Asia-Pacific, the global MRSA testing market is poised for remarkable growth owing to the rising populations and patient pool along with the growing demand for development of minimally invasive diagnostic technologies.

