Protein Binding Assay Market Sky High Revenue of US$ 694.63 million by 2028 | The Insight Partners

The Protein Binding Assay Market is projected to reach US$ 694.63 million by 2028 from US$ 340.14 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Protein binding assays assist in analyzing the interaction between two types of proteins. These assays are widely used in the new drug development process.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Eurofins Scientific

General Electric Company

Sovicell GmbH

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.

Biotium, Inc.

MicroConstants, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Growing Drug Discovery Activities Drive Protein Binding Assay Market Growth

A clinical trial is a crucial and significant step in the determination of the safety and effectiveness of a medical strategy, treatment, and device for commercial usage. These studies also help understand and determine the best medical approaches for a particular therapeutic area. Before the approval of drug molecules or medical devices by the regulatory authorities, a series of clinical studies are conducted. The increasing prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases is triggering the demand for the development of new drugs and medical devices, which, in turn, propels the demand for the protein binding assay. As per the data from the US National Library of Medicine, in 2018, there were ~280,801 clinical studies ongoing in 50 states and 204 countries. The following figure shows the rise in the number of studies registered in period of year 2015 to 2020.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Protein Binding Assay market globally. This report on ‘Protein Binding Assay market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Protein Binding Assay Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Protein Binding Assay Market – By Pressure Type

1.3.3 Protein Binding Assay Market – By Application

1.3.4 Protein Binding Assay Market – By End User

1.3.5 Protein Binding Assay Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

PROTEIN BINDING ASSAY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

