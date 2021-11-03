India Organic Wild Honey Market To Be Driven By Rising Awareness About The Numerous Benefits Of Honey Among People In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Organic Wild Honey Market Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India organic wild honey market, assessing the market based on its segments like variety, distribution channel, sectors and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 650 million (Global Organic Honey Market)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.2 % (Global Organic Honey Market)

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 920.21 million (Global Organic Honey Market)

Increasing demand for nutritious products, an increase in the elderly population are the main drivers for market growth. In addition, the implementation by health-conscious customers of their production norms would increase the demand. This growing demand prompted manufacturers to launch new products which help the customer base to grow. Adulteration is the greatest restriction on the development of the market to increase the quality of organic honey.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Honey is a dense natural sweet-, golden-, and yellowish-brown substance that is made of the nectar by honeybees and other associated insects gathered and then preserved in their hives from different flowers. Organic wild honey in the cliffs or the woodland trees is unprocessed in shape and is strained from honey in the natural hives. During the manufacture, storage or pasteurization, it is not heated above 118 degrees.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-organic-wild-honey-market

Based on variety, organic wild honey market is classified as:

• Raw

• Multiflora

• Sidr

• Others

Depending upon the distribution channel, it can be bifurcated into:

• Supermarket and Hypermarket

• Convenience Store

• Online

• Others

The sectors of the market include:

• Organised Market

• Unorganized Market

The regional markets for India organic wild honey market can be divided into North, South, West, and East.

Market Trends

It is widely utilised in many industries, including personal use, food and drink, etc. It has a high demand in skin care and personal care industries due to many health and skin benefits. It may also provide food or non-food goods with flavour or colour. In both food and non-food market, purity in goods gains admiration, further increasing the demand for natural or organic wild honey.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Primitive Corporation (Indigenous Honey), Organic India, Infinator Private Limited (Melion Naturals), Allied Natural Product, The Honey Shop, among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

