Global Engine Driven Welders Market To Be Driven By Increasing Automation Of Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Engine Driven Welders Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global engine driven welders market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, welding current, application and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

The market for engine driven welders has seen substantial growth due to factors such as increasing adoption of advance tools to minimize cost and labor and the growing demand by the pipeline industry. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the engine driven welders market. Not only are the engine-driven welder engines strong, but they are very durable and can withstand hazardous pipeline welding environments. These goods are designed to be easily transported and can retain their structural integrity under the toughest conditions, making it very advantageous, driving the market growth of engine-driven welders, thus increasing demand by the pipeline industry. The versatility and the removal of several welding machines also help the demand for engine-driven welders. In addition, the light weighted structure helps to pick it up and move it, both of these benefits accredit the engine-driven welders industry’s increasing growth rate.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The engine-driven welder’s primary objective is to generate power using fuels such as gasoline, diesel, propane, etc., and it operates like a generator. The innovation in engine-powered welding technology diversifies its applications and can also be used to power fans, air compressors, pumps and other common instruments. Due to its characteristics such as flexibility, structural integrity, light-weight, among others, the market is growing in popularity. Generators are commonly used outdoors and can be moved from one location to the other. Its attractive qualities and the potential to be used as a backup generator support this growing market.

Based on the type, the industry is divided into:

Diesel Engine

LPG Fueled Engine

Gasoline Engine

Based on the welding current, the industry is divided into:

Less than 300 Amp

300-500 Amp

Above 500 Amp

Based on the application, the industry is divided into:

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

As we step into the future, the rise in the adoption of automating and mechanizing machines is helping the development of engine-driven welders on the market. The implementation of advanced automated designs and processes has lowered labor costs, increasing both the work rate and performance, which is forecast to drive the engine-driven welder global market. In addition, it is expected that the reconstruction of obsolete technology and infrastructure, the expansion of industries, and investment in advanced mechanisms would significantly help the growth of this sector. Market growth is also helped by the prospects for growth provided over the forecast period by engine-driven welders.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are The Lincoln Electric Company, Denyo Co. Ltd., BCS S.p.A, ESAB Group, Xiamen GTL Power Systems Co. Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

