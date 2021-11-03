Aerial refueling system market Growth, Business Prospects, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Development, Revenue by 2027

The global aerial refueling system market size is expected to reach USD 743.8 million in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period. The integration of next-generation technologies in autonomous aircraft will incite the development of the global aerial refueling system market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report titled “Aerial refueling System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By System (Probe & Drogue, Flying Boom, and Autonomous), By Application (Commercial Aircrafts, Helicopters, Military Aircrafts and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), By Components (Pods, Refueling Probes, Hoses, Boom and Drogues), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 535.8 Million in 2020.

The delay in aircraft deliveries due to the pandemic has resulted in a major catastrophe for the aerial refueling system market. The defense sector experienced a tragic loss because of the lockdown. However, increased expenditure on military defense in the U.S., China, Japan, India, Germany, and France will significantly elevate the industry’s business. For instance, Boeing tested a naval unmanned aerial tanker MQ-25A Stingray prototype by taking flight for two and half hours with an aerial refueling store (ARS) at the MidAmerica Airport, Illinois.

Announcement of Airbus-C295 Aerial Tanker by Airbus to Fortify Market

Airbus, a European multinational aerospace corporation, announced the new capabilities of the Airbus-C295 aerial tanker for tactical airlift. This will open new mission opportunities for the company. Airbus Defence and Space developed a removable air-to-air refueling (AAR) kit for the twin-engine aircraft that utilizes a 100-ft.-long deployable hose with a “basket” at the end – enabling the transfer of fuel to receiver aircraft equipped with a probe. A remote vision system allows crewmembers aboard the C295 tanker to monitor refueling operations from the cargo cabin. Moreover, the C295’s removable refueling system weighs 1,500 kg, consisting of up to three additional fuel tanks, an operator’s console, and the hose drum unit.

Moreover, the C295’s aerial refueling capability would be a highly valuable mission-extender for customers using C295s. These customers include the armed forces of current and future C295 operators responsible for civil and military search and rescue missions. Also, the C295 tanker kit could facilitate the training of fighter pilots for tasks including refueling, or even for AAR services, which, in turn, can improve the growth of the market.

Procurement of Next Generation Military Aircrafts to Propel Market

The growing number of outdated combat aircraft in numerous countries can necessitate the need for new generation warfare aircraft, which, in turn, will boost the aerial refueling system market growth. The risks involved with old aircraft during combat missions can further increase the demand for aerial refueling systems, aiding the market growth. Besides, the hefty investment to modernize fleet size with the latest technology will push the market’s development. For instance, in 2019, Singapore announced to purchase Lockheed-Martin F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter by replacing the fleet of F-16. Similarly, in July 2020, India’s Defense Ministry signed an agreement worth USD 2.4 billion to purchase 33 Russian fighter jets, including 21 MiG-29 and 12 Su-30 MKI, with the up-gradation of 59 existing MiG-29 fleets.

The Military Segment to Hold the Lion’s Share

Based on the application, the market is classified into probe & drogue, flying boom, and autonomous. The flying boom segment is likely to be the largest segment. Increasing defense expenditure and fighter aircraft procurement for the various military operations is expected to drive segment’s growth. The autonomous segment is expected to hold the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for automatic fuel transfer systems.

Based on the application, the market is divided into commercial aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The military segment is predicted to account for a significant share during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

High Defense Expenditure to Augment Growth in North America

North America stood at USD 275 million in 2020 and is expected to proliferate during the forecast period due to the high defense expenditure.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand radically during the forecast period due to increasing military and defense sectors’ investments.

Europe is expected to hold a considerable share during the forecast period during the forecast period due to numerous companies such as Cobham, Safran, Marshal Aerospace, and Defense.

Growing terrorism in the Middle Eastern countries will spur opportunities for the market in the region.

Focus on Strong Product Portfolio by Prominent Companies to Consolidate Business

Numerous companies in the market, such as Airbus S.A.S, Cobham Plc, and GE Aviation, focus on robust product portfolio, including world-class refueling systems for defense applications. The companies are focused on enhancing their manufacturing capabilities through innovations and advancements. Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Eaton Corporation, Safran, Israel Aerospace Industries, Marshal Aerospace & Defense Group, and Parker Hannifin reinforce their presence through contracts. Also, companies are adopting modern techniques and systems to enhance the overall performance of aircraft. Companies are inclined to advanced technologies, collaboration, acquisition, and partnership to increase their customer base across the world.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Aerial refueling system Market:

