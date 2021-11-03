Breast Cancer Screening Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis, Emerging Trends, Product Value, Growth, Demand, Gross Margin, Revenue And Forecast 2027

The Breast Cancer Screening Market is expected to reach US$ 6,209.25 Mn by 2027 from US$ 4,638.63 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

General Electric Company

Siemens Healthineers AG

Exact Sciences Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hologic, Inc.

BD

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Oncocyte Corporation

Danaher

POC Medical Systems

Breast cancer is the most common and widely occurring type of cancer among women; it develops in breast tissues, usually in the ducts (tubes that carry milk to the nipple) and lobules (glands that make milk). It can also occur in the fatty tissue or fibrous connective tissue within breasts. Early diagnosis of breast cancer is important as it may prevent the condition from becoming critical and ensure a successful curable treatment. The screening methods for the diagnosis of breast cancer include mammography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, and others. The foremost goal of screening is to detect disease at its earliest and most treatable stage. The screening procedures identify the early signs of cancer, even before the symptoms begin to show.

The Breast Cancer Screening Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as increasing ageing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, up surge in healthcare costs, and developments in technology. Moreover, increase of big multi-service ambulatory care centers and growth in healthcare investments offer growth opportunities in the Breast Cancer Screening Market.

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry. The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Breast Cancer Screening Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

