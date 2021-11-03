Smart Coatings Market 2021: Current Trends, Analysis by Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects till 2028

MARKET OVERVIEW

Smart coatings are designed to impart functionality to the applied surfaces. Smart coatings can actively sense and respond to external environmental stimuli such temperature, pressure, light, and heat and react with an appropriate response. Nano materials have recently emerged useful in providing improved functionality in making such coatings. There are smart coatings for antimicrobial, self-cleaning, corrosion resistance, self-healing, and others.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Smart Coatings Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Smart coatings market with detailed market segmentation by function, layer, end use, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Smart coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on function, the global Smart coatings market is segmented into anti-corrosion, anti-icing, anti-microbial, anti-fouling, and self-healing, others.

Based on layer, the global smart coatings market is segmented into single layer and multi layer.

Based on end use, the global Smart coatings market is segmented into automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, construction, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Growing demand from end-user industries.

Growing demands for low-maintenance products during the forecast period.

Restraints:

Rules and regulations by various government authorities and high cost of smart coatings.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The Smart coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Smart coatings market in these regions.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SMART COATINGS MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The chemical & materials industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns, as a result of this pandemic. The shutdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa has affected the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. Furthermore, various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers key developments in the Smart coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Smart coatings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Smart coatings in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Smart coatings market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

3M

AnCatt

BASF SE

Bayer AG

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Jotun

Tesla NanoCoatings

The Dow Chemical Company

Balcony Systems Solutions Ltd

Nanoshell

Cima Nano tech.

New Energy technologies

Ancatt Inc.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Research Frontiers, Inc.

Debiotech SA.

