India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler Market Size And Growth Rate By 2028

The India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler market.

The report also includes the profiles of key India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

Gayam Motor Works Pvt. Ltd

Exide Industries Limited

Green Shuttle Technology Pvt Ltd

Dilli Electric Auto Pvt Ltd

REEP Industries Private Limited

DSF Industries

Adapt Motors Pvt. Ltd

SAARTHI e-RICKSHAWS

SL Mobility

KSL Cleantech Limited

Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd

Altigreen

OK Play EV

LOHIA AUTO INDUSTRIES

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd

ATUL Auto Limited

Piaggio& C. SpA

Bajaj Auto Ltd

J.S. AUTO (P) LTD.

Speego Vehicles Co Pvt Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Scooters India Limited

TVS Motor Company

Terra Motors Corporation

XiangheQiangsheng Electric Tricycle Factory

Electrification of auto-rickshaws plays an important role in meeting the transport requirement of many large and medium Indian cities and is critical for reducing air pollution and providing clean mobility solutions. The auto-rickshaws, generally three-wheelers, with both four and two-stroke internal combustion engines, are fuelled by Diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). According to a recent study by TERI, an average conventional LPG auto emits approximately 0.005 tonnes of Particulate Matter-10 (PM10) in a year and about 3.72 tonnes of carbon dioxide in a year (TERI, 2018)1. On the other hand, electric auto-rickshaws (e-autos) provide zero tailpipe emission and no-noise solution while meeting the mobility needs of people.The urban transportation system in India includes various modes, with private transport (cars, two-wheelers, and cycles), public transport (metro, rail and city buses) and intermediate public transport, IPT, (auto-rickshaws and taxis) that serve an essential role in the transportation systems of the city. Within the urban transport framework, IPT contributes 3 to 8% of the daily trips (EMBARQ). Within the IPT segment, auto-rickshaws in particular act as cost and time effective mode of travel, especially in cities where there is inadequacy or absence of public transport. In the current scenario, despite the rise of app-based taxi services, auto-rickshaws continue to serve as a crucial mode to meet the mobility demand.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler Market Landscape India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler Market – Key Market Dynamics India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler Market – Global Market Analysis India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Product Type India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Application India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Compound India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

