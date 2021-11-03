RTLS for Healthcare Market to Reach US$ 6,384.45 Mn at a CAGR of 18.6% in 2027 | The Insight Partners

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

The RTLS or real-time location system technology facilitates detection and tracking of the location of objects and people in real-time. The technology is widely popular across many verticals such as defense, retail, supply chain management and healthcare. The inculcation of these technologies in healthcare is increasingly gaining traction for improved services in hospitals and high returns on investment. Real time location systems (RTLS) have become the foundation for applications that boost efficiency, productivity, and safety in every industry. RTLS helps employees to focus on activities that bring more value to the organization. It enables to locate and track assets accurately, and people allows processes to be optimized.

The growth of the RTLS in healthcare market is attributed to the increased market competitiveness with the emergence of start-ups and benefits associated with RTLS. On the other hand, factor such as data security and privacy concerns associated with RTLS are limiting the growth of the market.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘RTLS for healthcare Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Facility Type and Application.’ The global RTLS for healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 6,384.45 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,455.73 Mn in 2018.

Here we have listed the top RTLS for Healthcare Market companies:- CenTrak, Impinj, Inc., Intelligent InSites, Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP), Midmark Corporation, Sanitag, Sonitor Technologies, Stanley Healthcare and Teletracking Technologies

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall RTLS for Healthcare market globally. This report on ‘RTLS for Healthcare market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

In terms of technology, the RTLS in healthcare market is segmented into rfid, wi-fi, bluetooth, gps, uwb, others. Based on facility type, the RTLS in healthcare market is segmented into hospitals and healthcare facilities, senior living. In terms of application, the RTLS in healthcare market is segmented into Inventory and asset tracking, patient and staff tracking, access control and security, environment monitoring, supply chain management and operation automation, others.

