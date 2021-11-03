Machine Vision Laser Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.5% to reach US$ 7,144.4 million from 2020 to 2027

Growing Demand for Laser-Based Machine Vision Technologies

Laser-based machine vision is a valuable tool for manufacturers aiming to improve prototyping, assembly, inspection processes, among others. The technology enables better 3D visualization throughout the manufacturing process, and it is continuously evolving. Although machine vision technology is typically employed in manufacturing industries, its reach now extends farther to pharmaceutical, agriculture, traffic monitoring, security, and laser measurement applications. The laser-based measurement method has become much safer, faster, and more informative. Thus, the laser beam is placed directly on the camera’s delicate sensor. Industrial lasers often operate at a near-infrared (NIR) wavelength (~1060–1080 nm) that is invisible to naked eyes. Therefore, camera sensors used for measurements need to be sensitive to those wavelengths. Hence, the growing demand for laser-based machine vision technology is boosting the machine vision laser market.

Machine Vision Laser Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Machine Vision Laser Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Smart Machine Vision Lasers, 3D Machine Vision Lasers, and PC-Based Machine Vision Lasers), Application (Process Control, Automatic Inspection, Industrial Inspection, and Others), and End User (Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductor, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Logistics, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 3,711.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7,144.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Machine Vision Laser Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cavitar Ltd.

Cognex Corporation

Laser Components GmbH

Laserex

Keyence Coproration

ProPhotonix

RAYLASE GMBH

RPMC Lasers

STEMMER IMAGING AG

Z-LASER GmbH

In 2020, LASER COMPONENTS introduced a green dot laser module (515 nm) with a diameter of 3.3 mm. The LC-LMD-515-07-01-A has a length of just 7.8 mm without pins and can thus be integrated into compact systems (e.g., in alignment, positioning, or measuring devices). This small module is equipped with high-quality glass lenses and, therefore, offers optimum beam quality. The automatic power control (APC) automatically switches off the power supply if the voltage is too high. In this way, the entire module is protected against overload.

In 2019, Cognex Corporation, the leader in machine vision for factory automation and industrial barcode reading, announced the acquisition of SUALAB, a Korean-based developer of vision software using deep learning for industrial applications.

The report segments the global Machine Vision Laser Market as follows:

By Type

Smart Machine Vision Lasers

3D Machine Vision Lasers

PC-Based Machine Vision Lasers

By Application

Process Control

Automatic Inspection

Industrial Inspection

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductor

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Logistics

Others

