Self-Regulating Heating Cable Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach US$ 1,615.58 Million from 2020 to 2027

Self-regulating heating cables are popularly known as heat trace cables or heating tape. Owing to a positive temperature coefficient heating matrix, these cables are intrinsically temperature-safe. Hence, a temperature control system is usually not required to deliver temperature safety. The previously available self-regulating heating cables can withstand low or moderate temperatures; however, at present, medium or high temperature-based cables are also available in the market, which can withstand temperatures up to 300°C. Thus, these cables are widely used in various industrial applications where they can endure high temperatures. Until recently, single-phase self-regulating tracers were limited to 100 or 200 m of circuit length and were principally used for in-plant applications. As technology progressed, various industries are now utilizing three-phase self-regulating tracers with a 600 m and above circuit length.

Self-Regulating Heating Cable Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Self-Regulating Heating Cable Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application (Freeze Protection & Process Temperature Maintenance, Floor Heating, Roof & Gutter De-Icing, and Others) and Vertical (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Energy & Power, Commercial, Residential, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 917.42 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,615.58 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Self-Regulating Heating Cable Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BARTEC Top Holding GmbH

Danfoss A/S

eltherm GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

Heat Trace Limited

Nexans Norway AS

nVent Electric plc

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc

SST GmbH

Thermon Industries, Inc.

The report segments the global Self-Regulating Heating Cable Market as follows:

By Application

Freeze Protection & Process Temperature Maintenance

Floor Heating

Roof & Gutter De-Icing

Others

By Vertical

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Energy & Power

Commercial

Residential

Others

