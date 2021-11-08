Mechanical Ventilation Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.27% to reach US$ 28,022.63 million from 2021 to 2028 | The Insight Partners

Innovations in Cost-Effective Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) to Provide Growth Opportunities

Growing innovations in energy recovery ventilation are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global mechanical ventilation system market. Prominent players are increasingly investing in the design and development of controlled ventilation that transfers heat from the warm exhaust air to the cold supply air to minimize the energy and cost of heating ventilated air. A few energy recovery systems also use existing ductwork to manage the expenses. Efficient ducts can effectively reduce pressure drops in the system and improve overall performance. The incorporation of embedded devices in energy recovery systems prevents them from freezing and reduces frost formation that can damage heat exchangers. This further decreases the maintenance costs. Increased focus on indoor climate has increased demand for turn-key heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions and integrated cooling methodologies. This is enabling the market vendors to invest in technologies that help to obtain good thermal comfort and indoor air quality in warm summer seasons.

Mechanical Ventilation Systems Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Mechanical Ventilation Systems Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 19,566.67 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28,022.63 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% from 2021 to 2028.

Mechanical Ventilation Systems Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Volution Group Ltd.; Aremec; Mechanical Air Supplies Ltd; Duco Ventilation and Sun Control; Caladair International; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Airflow Developments Limited; Vortice; Blauberg; and Infineon Technologies AG are among the key players profiled during the study of the mechanical ventilation systems market. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the global market and its ecosystem.

In July 2021, DUCO has been identified with innovative and high-quality solutions provider that ensure a healthy indoor atmosphere for the end consumer. This is accomplished through the company’s extensive line of window ventilators and boxes, lamella grilles, and fabric solar shading. The company is collaborating with a manufacturer of HVAC building products, Daikin Europe, for international expansion.

In September 2021, Energy Recovery Industries, a major manufacturer and provider of low-carbon, energy-efficient heat exchanger cells, was acquired by Volution Group Plc. On a debt-free cash-free basis, the initial consideration for the acquisition was US$ 27.2 million, with a contingent cash payment of up to US$ 14.4 million based on achieving expectations for the financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023.

The report segments the global Mechanical Ventilation Systems Market as follows:

Mechanical Ventilation Systems Market – by Type

Exhaust Ventilation

Supply Ventilation

Balanced Ventilation

Energy Recovery Ventilation

Mechanical Ventilation Systems Market – by Application

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

