EV Charging Infrastructure Market to Grow at a CAGR of 36.8% to reach US$ 95.98 Bn Million from 2019 to 2027

Worldwide Governmental Initiatives are Boosting the EV Charging Infrastructure Market

The trend of electric vehicle charging infrastructure is growing at an exponential growth rate. The high adoption rate of electric vehicles globally is demanding the requirement of quick and efficient charging stations for charging electric vehicles. The Government globally is focusing on taking various initiatives to develop and install EV charging stations. For instance, the US government launched an Energy Program at work named “Charge Georgia.” Under this initiative, the availability of public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state of Georgia has increased significantly, which permits the EV Charging Infrastructure market to prosper in the forecast period.

EV Charging Infrastructure Market: Key Insights

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “EV Charging Infrastructure – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, The Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market is expected to reach US$ 95.98 Billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

EV Charging Infrastructure Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Some of the key players operating in the EV Charging infrastructure market are ABB Ltd., ABM Industries Incorporated, Bosch Automotive Service Solution, ChargePoint, Inc., Delta Electronics, Driivz Ltd., EVbox, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Siemens AG, and Tesla, Inc. among others.

Market initiatives such as partnerships and contracts are expected to be the key growth strategy to be adopted by players for the next two to three years. However, this strategy could impact competition; it is also expected to generate new market as well as product opportunities as recently combined companies will thrive to maintain position and profitability.

2019:

EVBox partnered with Share&Charge, to deliver an all-in-one charging experience to its customers. With this partnership, the company provides advanced ecosystem thinking and community building for a better forthcoming EV Charging Economy.

2018:

ChargePoint Secures $240 Million in Series H Funding as Electric Mobility Revolution Accelerates.

2018:

ABB launched the economical EV charging solution in India, to offer high-quality and cost-effective electric car charging points to be used for private and business purposes.

The report segments the global EV Charging Infrastructure Market as follows:

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET — BY PLATFORM

Hardware

Services

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET — BY HARDWARE

AC Charger

DC Charger

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET — BY CHARGER TYPE

Public Charger

Private Charger

