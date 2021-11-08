Asia Pacific Polyisobutylene Market Overview, Top Companies, Region, Application and Forecast by 2027

The Polyisobutylene market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 749.5 million in 2019 to US$ 1,088.7 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Polyisobutylene Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Polyisobutylene market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027.

Get Sample Copy of this Asia Pacific Polyisobutylene Market research report at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00014211

Polyisobutylene (PIB) is an elastomer or a synthetic rubber. It is a versatile, non-toxic, water-white viscous liquid and can increase tackiness, provide water-repellency, improve viscosity-index, and offer excellent electrical insulation. It is the only rubber, which is gas impermeable, and hence it can hold or store air over a long period. The remarkable impervious property of Polyisobutylene (PIB) has led to its uses in applications such as inner tubes, inner liners of basketball, and liner layers of tires. Polyisobutylene (PIB) in the form of polyisobutylene succinimide finds uses in additives in lubricating oils and motor fuels. When added in a small amount to the lubricating oils, it reduces the generation of oil mist

APAC Polyisobutylene Market Segmentation

APAC Polyisobutylene Market – by Molecular Weight

Low

Medium

High

APAC Polyisobutylene Market – by Product

Conventional PIB

Highly Reactive PIB

APAC Polyisobutylene Market – by Application

Tires

Industrial Lubes and Lube Additives

Fuel Additives

Adhesives and Sealants

APAC Polyisobutylene Market – Company Profiles

TPC Group

The Lubrizol Corporation

Infineum International Limited

Ineos AG

Daelim Industrial Petrochemical Division

Braskem SA

BASF SE

Enquire to Purchase this Report @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00014211

The research on the Asia Pacific Polyisobutylene Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Polyisobutylene Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Polyisobutylene Market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace and Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/